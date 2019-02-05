bombay

The Sloe Suze Cocktail at the Bombay Club is part of this year's Reveillon on the Rocks program.

 Contributed photo by Paul Broussard

Alto

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto

Grilled kale salad features hazelnuts, romesco sauce, ricotta salata. Chicken is an optional addition. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

August

301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com

Braised Mississippi rabbit is served with cavatelli, hakurei turnips, king trumpet mushrooms and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Bayona

430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com

Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bistro Daisy

5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com

A braised lamb shank is served over rapini and gnocchi with roasted onions and pine nuts and a tomato-mint ragout. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Bombay Club 

Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Boulevard American Bistro

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com

Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

Fritto misto includes fried shrimp, anchovies, calamari and zucchini with gremolata and garlic aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Bywater American Bistro

2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com

Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Pork loin Milanese includes a fried egg, mojo aioli and baby mustard greens. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

CellarDoor

916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com

Blue crab is served with bucatini in creamy lemon and tarragon sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Compere Lapin

Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com

Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Copper Vine

1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com

Herb-roasted mushroom pasta is served with cognac and Parmesan cream and a poached egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Coquette

2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com

Hot-and-sour pork stew is served with long grain rice, crab and cilantro. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cure

4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com

Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$

Dakota Restaurant

629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com

Crabmeat and brie fill a signature soup. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$  Effervescence 1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

The Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

Elysian Bar

Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com

A confit chicken leg is served with braised white beans, escarole, roasted apples, shallots and lemon-thyme vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Flamingo A-Go-Go 

869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com

Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$

Freret Beer Room

5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com

Crawfish gnocchi are served with blistered tomatoes, peas and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Fulton Street Bistro

Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront

Crabmeat au gratin features lump crabmeat and cheddar cheese topped with breadcrumbs and seafood sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Green Goddess

307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com

Meatloaf made with a Swedish meatball recipe features grass-fed beef and is served with lingonberry pepper jelly, mashed potatoes and Creole kale. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com

Turtle Bolognese is served with bucatini, sherry, parsley and a fried soft-boiled egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

Bolognese features pork and beef and is served with spaghetti squash, ricotta and sage. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar

1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Mason Jar American Kitchen

4517 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 323-2115; www.masonjarkitchen.com

Paneed chicken is topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Meril 

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes are tossed with blue cheese, grapes and candied walnuts in Steen’s cane syrup vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

NOSH

752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com

Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Oxlot 9

Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com

Grilled mahi mahi is served with a smokey carrot puree, fingerling potatoes, roasted shallots, satsuma-carrot top pesto and brown butter. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Paladar 511

511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com

A pizza is topped with collard greens, Gruyere cheese, bacon and a farm egg. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Patois

6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com

Steamed mussels are served with fries, chorizo, fennel, sofrito, garlic and creme fraiche. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$ 

Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, almond butter, green beans, lemon gelee and almond water. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Restaurant R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com

Triptych of Quail includes a Southern-fried quail, another stuffed with boudin and a third topped with absinthe glaze. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

The Seiler Bar

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seilor-bar-food-menu

Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$

Suis Generis

3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com

The changing menu features dishes such as fire-grilled calamari with shio koji (house-fermented rice) with blistered shishito peppers and satsuma-basil sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Pan-fried pork is served with braised greens, grits and mustard jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Trenasse

444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com

A Linz Farm rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$ 

Trinity

1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com

Duck and dumplings includes boursin cheese, andouille and chives. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Gulf fish amandine is served with Creole meuniere and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com

Shrimp and corn salad combines grilled Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled shallots, confit garlic, pickled Fresno peppers, roasted corn and a goat cheese spread made with cumin, chiles and lime. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Vyoone’s Restaurant

412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com

Fried goat cheese Caprese salad includes tomato, basil and balsamic gastrique. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Warbucks

3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com

Smoked octopus comes with red beans and crispy rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com

Sauteed halibut is served with mirin-braised daikon radish, bok choy, baby carrots and kimchi vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

View comments