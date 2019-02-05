Alto
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto
Grilled kale salad features hazelnuts, romesco sauce, ricotta salata. Chicken is an optional addition. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
August
301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com
Braised Mississippi rabbit is served with cavatelli, hakurei turnips, king trumpet mushrooms and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Bayona
430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com
Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bistro Daisy
5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com
A braised lamb shank is served over rapini and gnocchi with roasted onions and pine nuts and a tomato-mint ragout. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Boulevard American Bistro
4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com
Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
Fritto misto includes fried shrimp, anchovies, calamari and zucchini with gremolata and garlic aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Pork loin Milanese includes a fried egg, mojo aioli and baby mustard greens. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com
Blue crab is served with bucatini in creamy lemon and tarragon sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Compere Lapin
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com
Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Copper Vine
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Herb-roasted mushroom pasta is served with cognac and Parmesan cream and a poached egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Coquette
2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com
Hot-and-sour pork stew is served with long grain rice, crab and cilantro. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$
Dakota Restaurant
629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com
Crabmeat and brie fill a signature soup. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ Effervescence 1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
The Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com
A confit chicken leg is served with braised white beans, escarole, roasted apples, shallots and lemon-thyme vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Flamingo A-Go-Go
869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com
Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$
Freret Beer Room
5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com
Crawfish gnocchi are served with blistered tomatoes, peas and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Fulton Street Bistro
Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront
Crabmeat au gratin features lump crabmeat and cheddar cheese topped with breadcrumbs and seafood sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com
Meatloaf made with a Swedish meatball recipe features grass-fed beef and is served with lingonberry pepper jelly, mashed potatoes and Creole kale. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com
Turtle Bolognese is served with bucatini, sherry, parsley and a fried soft-boiled egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com
Bolognese features pork and beef and is served with spaghetti squash, ricotta and sage. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar
1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Mason Jar American Kitchen
4517 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 323-2115; www.masonjarkitchen.com
Paneed chicken is topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes are tossed with blue cheese, grapes and candied walnuts in Steen’s cane syrup vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Oxlot 9
Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com
Grilled mahi mahi is served with a smokey carrot puree, fingerling potatoes, roasted shallots, satsuma-carrot top pesto and brown butter. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Paladar 511
511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com
A pizza is topped with collard greens, Gruyere cheese, bacon and a farm egg. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Patois
6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com
Steamed mussels are served with fries, chorizo, fennel, sofrito, garlic and creme fraiche. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, almond butter, green beans, lemon gelee and almond water. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Restaurant R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
Triptych of Quail includes a Southern-fried quail, another stuffed with boudin and a third topped with absinthe glaze. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Seiler Bar
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seilor-bar-food-menu
Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$
Suis Generis
3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com
The changing menu features dishes such as fire-grilled calamari with shio koji (house-fermented rice) with blistered shishito peppers and satsuma-basil sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Sylvain
625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com
Pan-fried pork is served with braised greens, grits and mustard jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
A Linz Farm rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Trinity
1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com
Duck and dumplings includes boursin cheese, andouille and chives. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Tujague’s
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Gulf fish amandine is served with Creole meuniere and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Shrimp and corn salad combines grilled Gulf shrimp, arugula, pickled shallots, confit garlic, pickled Fresno peppers, roasted corn and a goat cheese spread made with cumin, chiles and lime. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vyoone’s Restaurant
412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com
Fried goat cheese Caprese salad includes tomato, basil and balsamic gastrique. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Warbucks
3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com
Smoked octopus comes with red beans and crispy rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com
Sauteed halibut is served with mirin-braised daikon radish, bok choy, baby carrots and kimchi vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$