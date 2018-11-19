At Seven Three Distilling Company (301 N. Claiborne Ave., 504-265-8545; www.seventhreedistilling.com), some of New Orleans’ 73 neighborhoods inspire names of the spirits, such as Gentilly Gin, St. Roch Vodka and Irish Channel Whiskey. The Treme distilling space has a bar that on Thursday evenings serves cocktails created by head bartender Devan Yates. He also makes liqueurs and cordials to mix with the distillery’s spirits. Yates spoke to Gambit about the creative process behind the new line.
Gambit: What do you do at the distillery?
Yates: One component of it is like a typical bartending job, which includes (developing) a menu, and the other component is research and development. At Seven Three, we’re distilling spirits like gin, vodka and whiskey. Since we’re a distillery, the only alcohol we can serve are things that we make. When I started, we couldn’t make a martini. We couldn’t make a cosmo. We couldn’t do any of these pretty basic drinks. My background is in craft cocktails, so I dove in and tried to figure out how to manufacture (liqueurs and cordials). One thing led to another and now we have about a dozen post-distillation products.
I use the base spirits to make cordials, liqueurs and amari, and we make some bitters too. We do a triple sec, a ginger liqueur, a plum liqueur, a pear liqueur, two kinds of amaro, a grapefruit liqueur, a blackberry liqueur, a sweet vermouth, a blanc vermouth, a dry vermouth and something that’s along the line of a Campari, like a bitter orange and rhubarb amaro. It’s been fun but also a great lesson.
G: How do you create a new liqueur?
Y: When I started, I just wanted very basic things, like triple sec and vermouth. Since then, I’ve come up with things as needed. I recently made a plum liqueur because there were some plums sitting in the cooler and nobody was doing anything with them, so I figured why not try to make something with it? I make an amaro that has a base of aquavit, but it’s also infused with Creole tomato and botanicals. It was Creole tomato season and I wanted to make something we could specifically identify with New Orleans. (We’ve) also got this huge Italian population here but I wasn’t aware of any (amari) coming out of New Orleans. It’s a balance of trying to satisfy the necessity to make basic, standard drinks and whatever inspiration strikes me.
G: What’s your drink of choice?
Y: I like really strong, simple drinks like Sazeracs or Old Fashioneds. There’s one we’re featuring on the new menu called the Old Boys Club made with our rice whiskey, some tobacco and leather bitters, a little raspberry and a little amaro. I like things that are strong and that you can sip and savor.