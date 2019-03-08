In what no doubt will be seen as a particularly bitter bit of gentrification, the longtime St. Claude Avenue sandwich shop Gene's Po-Boys went on the market today — for $5 million, according to a listing by Gardner Realtors.
The Pepto-Bismol pink building at 1040 Elysian Fields Avenue has been home to Gene's for 50 years, serving up hot sausage po-boys and "Businessman's Specials," as well as daiquiris.
The listing offers up the business as a turnkey operation, along with the two buildings that comprise Gene's and a vacant lot that abuts them.
Gene's was a longtime staple for locals from the nearby Seventh Ward and the Faubourg Marigny. In recent years, it's gained some pop-culture fame, with Beyonce and Jay-Z stopping there for refreshments and Homer Simpson chowing down on a hot sausage po-boy in a New Orleans-themed episode of "The Simpsons."
The formerly gritty corner of St. Claude and Elysian Fields avenues — once home to a Schwegmann market — has changed rapidly in recent years. A fancier Robert Fresh Market now stands on the spot where Schwegmann once was, and a Starbucks has opened one block away at N. Rampart Street and Elysian Fields. Meanwhile, the St. Claude streetcar now turns around in front of Gene's, making it a natural pause for the tourists who take the streetcar into Faubourg Marigny.
Get those daiquiris while you can, Gene's lovers.