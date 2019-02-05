Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
Seafood paella includes shrimp, mussels and calamari in saffron rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$
Estano
2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 930-8038; www.estanonola.com
Piquillo peppers are stuffed with tuna and served with anchovies, crostini and lemon. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
Lola’s
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Caldereta is a stew of lamb, onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrots and wine served with basmati rice or potatoes with vegetables. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$
Mimi’s in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettas, sweet potato empanadas, mushroom manchego toast and patatas bravas. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $