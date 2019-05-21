Mid-City butcher Piece of Meat (3301 Bienville St.) was named one of Food & Wine magazine's ten Best New Restaurants of 2019.
The list, from restaurant editor-at-large Jordana Rothman, praised owners Leighann Smith and Daniel Jackson’s casual restaurant and butcher operation, calling it “a thing of unsubtle beauty. A hands-in-the-air-like-you-just-don’t-care mosh pit of flavor and fun.”
Prior to opening the Bienville Street spot, Smith (whom many know as the “meat mamma”) helmed the charcuterie and butcher department at Cochon Butcher. Her bologna found fame of its own after being featured in the bologna sandwich at Turkey & The Wolf. At Piece of Meat she serves her own bologna sandwich, piled on an onion roll with fried onions, barbecue sauce and provolone.
Piece of Meat was the only New Orleans restaurant on the list. Other newcomers include Houston’s Indigo, Fox & The Knife in Boston and Konbi, the Los Angeles Japanese sandwich shop with a cult-like following.
