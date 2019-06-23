Dance, and drink, the night away.

Blue Nile

532 Frenchmen St. (504) 766-6193; www.bluenilelive.com

Details: Blue Nile is a staple of the Frenchmen Street musical scene and features a big balcony where you can chill and watch the action.

Try this: Get a local IPA.

d.b.a.

618 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-3731; www.dbaneworleans.com

Details: Lots of early shows are free at d.b.a., which offers a mix of jazz, brass band and other local music.

Try this: More than 20 beers on tap, with an emphasis on Louisiana breweries.

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans

Details: Even if you're not going to a show, you can hang out at HOB's Voodoo Garden and chill.

Try this: Try the Havana Twist mojito, made with Havana Club three-year rum, simple syrup, fresh mint, raspberries, blackberries and lime.

Kermit's Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge

1500 N. Claiborne Ave., 504-975-3955

Details: Free or cheap local eats, great music and friendly locals are the draws at this colorful spot in the 7th Ward.

Try this: Kermit Ruffins just announced that all locals (with ID) get in free for his shows at 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Sweet.

Le Bon Temps Roule

4801 Magazine St., (504) 895-8117; www.lbtrnola.com

Details: Enjoy the music by the stage at this classic Uptown music spot or rack up a game of pool in the next room.

Try this: Currently serving free oysters on Thursdays. Pass it on.

Maple Leaf

8316 Oak St., (504) 866-9359; www.mapleleafbar.com

Details: Everyone from members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Johnny Vidacovich to Bruce Springsteen and the Iguanas have played at Maple Leaf Bar during its 45-year history.

Try this: Rebirth Brass Band Tuesdays at 10 p.m. are a must.

One Eyed Jacks

615 Toulouse St. (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net

Details: One Eyed Jacks hosts music, burlesque, dance, and other shows seven days a week in a lurid-red space with a bordello feel.

Try this: Beer and a shot is the way to go.

Santos Bar

1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com

Details: The Lower Decatur rock ’n’ roll bar also has a great upstairs space where you can grab a cheap brew and hang out on the balcony.

Try this: Go for the Corpse Reviver cocktail, made from gin, lillet, triple sec, lemon juice and absinthe.

Siberia

2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com

Details: A favorite of locals, Siberia is a live music venue offering shows in a wildly eclectic mix of genres, including Eastern Bloc music, punk, and bounce. A Brazilian pop-up is scheduled to open soon.

Try this: $6 will get you either a PBR and shot of Jameson or a Modelo tallboy and a shot of tequila.

Sidney’s Saloon

1200 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 224-2672; www.sidneyssaloon.com

Details: The 7th Ward watering hole hosts free comedy shows, dance parties and lots of live music.

Try this: Get a guava wheat beer, and don’t miss the free ice cream on Thursdays.

The Spotted Cat Music Club

623 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-3887; www.spottedcatmusicclub.com

Details: The Spotted Cat has hours of music every night and is the traditional home base for CNN's New Year's broadcast from New Orleans with Drunk Don Lemon.

Try this: Keep it simple: a beer or a rum-and-Coke.

Vaughan’s Lounge

4229 Dauphine St., (504) 947-5562

Details: The ramshackle shack in the Bywater was a local secret for years, but the secret is out. One of the best places in town to hear a brass band.

Try this: Thursdays usually brings free red beans and rice in addition to music.