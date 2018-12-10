New Orleans is a city that loves to drink, but cocktails can be expensive. Enter Drinker’s Edition (www.drinkersedition.com), a new app that helps imbibers find the city’s best happy hours. Friends and Tulane University graduates Cary Greenwood, Sam Stein and Noah Stambovsky have spent the past year working on the application, which launched earlier this fall. Greenwood, the app’s “tech guy” and developer, spoke to Gambit about what he learned from compiling drinking data from more than 400 local bars and restaurants.
Gambit icon: How did you come up with the idea for a happy hour search application?
Greenwood: We all met at Tulane and Noah was on my freshman year dorm floor. This got started a few years ago. I love eating and drinking and I love happy hours so I was keeping a private spreadsheet of them and learning the (web) development stuff. I made a website called Nola on the Rocks that was pretty similar to the app with a bunch of happy hour info. But I didn’t have any marketing and it was just me working by myself. It got decent traffic, because I guess people really love happy hours here. (New Orleans) is the perfect place for it.
I was kicking around some ideas with Noah and he thought it would be a good app. We started thinking of different ways to monetize it and I started writing the app last May, which is when Sam became involved. We’ve been an open beta since July and in the app store since the end of October.
G: How does the app work?
G: There are basically two parts: The first part is a basic happy hour search engine where we have about 400 loaded in there for people to look at. Right now, it’s a big list that you can filter using a few parameters. The default is popularity. People can look at “liked” happy hours on the app, so that’s where that data comes from. Then there’s distance: You can find out what’s closest to you. With the food function, you can filter through what happy hours have food, and there’s also a live (function) where you can see which ones are going on at that time. There’s not a rating system (yet) where you can rate things one out of five, but there is a heart so that you can like something. Every time you give something a heart, it adds one (unit) to its popularity count.
G: What’s your favorite happy hour in the city?
G: Barrel Proof has a pretty good one for whiskies, Old Fashioneds and Sazeracs. And Chiba has a really good one. It’s all night on Wednesdays so that’s really good. I just moved to the Freret area and the Other Bar has a good one as well. — HELEN FREUND