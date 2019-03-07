Hansen's Sno-Bliz opens Feb. 27 and bar and Paradigm Garden news_lowres (copy)

Hansen's Sno-Bliz will kick off its 80th season March 7.

King cake season is over, but you don't have long to wait: Snowball season kicks off tomorrow (March 8) with the seasonal reopening of Hansen's Sno-Bliz, the Tchoupitoulas Street snowball mainstay.

Hansen's closed Dec. 18, but will reopen at 1 p.m. tomorrow to celebrate its 80th year in business.

This year, the Krewe of Muses honored Ashley Hansen, who took over the running of the stand from her grandparents, with a float titled "Dear Ashley Hansen" (a takeoff on the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen"). 

Hansen's grand opening will be from 1-7 p.m. tomorrow night.

