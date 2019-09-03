The Independent Caveau NOLA, a new wine bar, opened near the intersection of South Broad and Washington avenues. The combined wine bar, retail shop and event space is the work of husband and wife team Jim Yonkus and Joanne Close, both wine industry veterans.
The shop’s front is a wall of blue corrugated metal, and the space has a deck and patio seating. Inside, the high-ceilinged building is a sleek wine bar on one end, retail shop on the other, decorated with patterned wallpaper and shades of claret and green.
Close and Yonkus will offer wines from many regions with a focus on small producers. They hope to introduce guests to lesser-known producers and varietals.
“I’ve always been an ‘indie guy,’” says Yonkus, who formerly was an owner of Keife & Company, the CBD wine and spirits shop.
At the bar, wines are available in two pour sizes and by the bottle, and the menu will change often.
Cheese and charcuterie are available at the bar for $8, $18 or $35 for one-, three- or five-meat or cheese selections, all served with Bellegarde Bakery breads.
The shop has a loft space for events such as classes and tastings. Yonkus’ experience spans retail as well as importing and distribution of wine, while Close has earned a Level 4 Diploma from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Close’s family owns the Chateau Camplazens vineyard in southern France. The duo hopes to bring in guest speakers, winemakers and others. They plan to add a television near the bar.
The owners are awaiting the final permits for the retail shop, but the wine bar is open Thursday through Tuesday evenings. They are posting hours and updates on their Instagram account, @theindependentnola. Independent Caveau NOLA is at 1226 S. White St.