CBD/Warehouse District
1908
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com; @pythianmarket
Bar
The bar in the Pythian Market serves wine, beer, daiquiris and classic and signature cocktails. There's live music on Thursday. Food is available from the market's 13 vendors. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Above the Grid
NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St., (844) 439-1463; www.nopsihotel.com/dine/above-the-grid
Craft cocktails
The NOPSI Hotel's rooftop pool and bar offers a sweeping view of the city's skyline and opens to non-hotel guests after 4 p.m. There's live music from a DJ, outdoor seating, small bites and shareable snacks. Hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine are on the drink menu. Open daily.
Ace Hotel Lobby Bar
600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3066; www.acehotel.com/neworleans
Craft cocktails
Three Keys night club, which hosts live music, adjoins the Lobby Bar space. There also are DJs spinning music, and the bar is dog-friendly. Classic cocktails including the Old Fashioned are popular, and the food menu includes burgers. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Alto Rooftop Bar and Pool
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3066; www.acehotel.com/New Orleans; @aceneworleans
Craft cocktails
The rooftop bar at the Ace Hotel offers panoramic views of the downtown skyline, a garden ambience, poolside dining and cocktails such as the popular frozen Eternal Summer, Paloma, frozen rose and craft beers. The food menu includes grilled kale salad, hummus with vegetables, fish tacos, pizza, burgers and banh mi. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The American Sector Restaurant & Bar
1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com; @ww2eats
Restaurant bar
Some menu items at this restaurant and bar inside the National World War II Museum get military-themed names, but the fare is fancier than K-rations. There are dressed-up versions of popular cocktails from bloody marys to bourbon smashes. Happy hour features a menu of small plates and discounts on well liquors, wine, beer and some cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Barcadia New Orleans
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com; @barcadianola
Sports bar
The love of sports hits a fever pitch at Barcadia for every New Orleans Saints home game, when the sprawling bar and restaurant hosts a block party with live music, drink specials and game-day grub. The Barcadia Bomber is made with four kinds of vodka and two fruit juices. After 9 p.m., patrons must be 21 or older. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Catahoula Hotel
914 Union St., (504) 603-2442; www.catahoulahotel.com; @catahoulahotel
Craft cocktails
The Piscobar offers cocktails including the Chilcano, a Peruvian take on the Moscow mule. Happy hour on the rooftop features specials on beer, wine and cocktails such as the Sangaree, sangria with port and Chicha Morada. Rooftop cinema on Wednesday features classic films from the 1980s and '90s. There also are calypso nights, charitable happy hours and floral workshops. Plant-based takes on classic Taiwanese comfort foods are available from the resident pop-up Midnight Noodle Wed.-Sat. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St.; www.cellardoornola.com; @cellardoornola
Craft cocktails
The bar and restaurant serves classic cocktails and contemporary Southern cuisine. The signature Green Light District is made with cucumber, lime, basil and gin. Food is served until 9 p.m., and there's outdoor seating. Open Mon.-Sat. (and Sun. for New Orleans Saints games). Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Circle Bar
1032 St. Charles Ave., (504) 588-2616; www.circlebarneworleans.com
Music club
Situated on the bottom floor of a haunted-looking townhouse, Circle Bar offers nightly rock 'n' roll, punk, DJ-powered dance parties, singer-songwriters and a few booths for people-watching or gawking at streetcars from inside the intimate dive. Bands (and the crowd) squeeze into the stage-less floor space in front of a defunct fireplace and a long bar. The place is dog-friendly and there's outdoor seating. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Copper Vine
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Wine bar
Housed in the former home of Maylie’s, a restaurant that served New Orleanians for 100 years, Copper Vine retained Maylie’s original bar and has revamped some of the restaurant’s iconic dishes. The bar offers 30 wines on tap. The food menu includes deviled eggs, gnocchi, burgers and sandwiches, Cornish hen, fish and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
The District
711 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-1476; www.districtnola.com; @DistrictNOLA
Neighborhood bar
The modern space has sports on TV and bar food served till late. Located among hotels in the Warehouse District, the bar attracts out-of-towners as well as neighborhood residents (and their dogs). Popular drinks include Vegas Bombs and Moscow Mules. The menu features quesadillas, burgers and pizza. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
Restaurant bar
All three locations of this Mexican restaurant and bar are a little different, but what is the same is a focus on top-shelf tequilas and mezcals and fresh takes on the margarita, including pineapple-cilantro and carrot-lime versions. The bar also has a rare beer collection. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Fontaine Palace Nola
218 S. Robertson St., (504) 525-9775; www.facebook.com/fontainepalacenola; @fontainepalacenola
Bar
There's live music or DJs spinning tunes Friday and Saturday, and on New Orleans Saints game days, the bar opens four hours before kickoff for tailgating. Food choices include chips and salsa, sliders, wings and tacos. Open Tue.-Sun. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 8 p.m.-closing Tue.-Thu.
The Howlin' Wolf
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com; @Howlinwolfnola
Music club
For 30 years, the live music venue has showcased a range of local and national music acts. The bar is made with hand-carved mahogany salvaged from the demolition of Al Capone's Lexington Hotel. The venue serves all NOLA Brewing and Abita beers, PBR and mixed drinks. Food is available at Howlin' Wolf Den. Open daily. No food.
The Howlin' Wolf Den
901 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com; @Howlinwolfnola
Music club
This dog-friendly restaurant and music venue is a restored 1800s horse barn. The kitchen serves Creole-inspired bar food late into the night, offering dishes like pulled pork Cuban sandwiches, blackened fish tacos and bacon and cheddar beignets. The entertainment calendar includes live music and comedy on Tuesday and Thursday. Open daily.
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com; @josephineestelle
Restaurant bar
The Italian restaurant on the ground floor of the Ace Hotel has a large bar area with picture windows overlooking Carondelet Street. The bar has beers from regional brewers and serves classic drinks such as a Vieux Carre and creative cocktails. The Passion of Santos combines bourbon, creme de cassis, orange juice and tamarind syrup. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Little Bar on Gravier
510 Gravier St., (504) 333-6665
Neighborhood bar
At this retro neighborhood dive, there's sports on TV, video poker, a jukebox, more than 30 beers and a variety of spirits and wine. Open daily. No food.
Little Gem Saloon
445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com; @littlegemsaloon
Music club
The restaurant and club features live music and serves martinis, wine, beer and cocktails and Creole cuisine. The spiced pecan Old Fashioned is made with sugar, pecan-infused bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters, berries and orange. Open Tue.-Sat. Full menu available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Loa
International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., (504) 553-9550; www.ihhotel.com/loa; @loaneworleans
Craft cocktails
This plush cocktail lounge features an ambitious seasonal cocktail menu as well as wines and other spirits. Popular drinks include the Jean Lafitte, the Ship Island and a Haitian Sazerac. The bar hosts music one Thursday a month. Open daily. No food.
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans; @lucysnola
Restaurant bar
The surf shack-inspired bar and restaurant serves classic New Orleans dishes and seafood. Popular drinks include the Shark Attack, the Scorpion shot and Lucy's margarita. There's outdoor seating and sports on TV. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Manning's Sports Bar and Grill
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118; www.manningsneworleans.com; @harrashnola
Sports bar
There's an end zone of recliners for watching sports on a large screen, a big patio and tailgating-inspired foods including hamburgers, wings, wraps and salads. Popular drinks are the Touchdown margarita, All Star bloody mary and sangria. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Masquerade
Harrah's New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 265-7976; www.harrahsneworleans.com; @harrahsnola
Bar
The night club inside Harrah's New Orleans Casino hosts karaoke on Thursday and DJs on Friday and Saturday. Locals and service industry workers get half-off their bar tabs from open to close on Monday. Open daily. No food.
The Mayhaw at Auction House Market
801 Magazine St., www.auctionhousemarket.com; @auctionhousemarket
Bar
The classically rooted bar serves patrons visiting eateries at the food court. The Auction House Market is dog-friendly and offers some outdoor seating. The drinks menu includes beer, 55 kinds of wine and craft cocktails mixed with house-made juices, syrups and mixers. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Mulate's
200 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com; @Mulates
Restaurant bar
Mulate's brings Cajun accents to the Warehouse District as well as live Cajun bands, but the bar is more of a haven for football viewing. It's stocked with regional beers by Abita Brewing Company, NOLA Brewing Company, Bayou Teche Brewing and others. The cocktail menu includes classic New Orleans drinks, such as hurricanes and bourbon milk punches. The house specialty is the Purple Rain, combining Rain vodka, peach schnapps, Patron Citronage, pineapple, orange and cranberry juices and a raspberry schnapps float. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
New Orleans Social House (NOSH)
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com; @noshnola
Bar
The casual, upscale bar offers wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails. Thursday is Latin-inspired Caliente Night. Daily happy hour includes 50-cent oysters and $5 small plates. The food menu has flatbreads, raw seafood items, small plates and sweets. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Polo Club Lounge
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1994; www.grillroomneworleans.com/new-orleans-polo-club-lounge; @WCTheGrillRoom
Bar
Reminiscent of private English clubs, the bar features dark wood and leather couches and chairs surrounding an elegant bar. There's live jazz five nights a week, and the bar serves classic cocktails such as Sazeracs and Old Fashioneds or seasonal craft cocktails. Elevated pub fare is available, including fish and chips, caviar and short rib on a baguette. Open daily.
The Press Room
The Eliza Jane hotel, 315 Magazine St., (504) 882-1234; www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/louisiana/the-eliza-jane/msyub/dining; @theelizajanenola
Hotel Bar
Set in the lobby of The Eliza Jane hotel, The Press Room offers coffee and breakfast fare, craft cocktails and small plates in a setting that features herringbone wood floors, a crimson bar and a sophisticated setting. Open daily. Food available.
Public Service
NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com; @publicservicenola
Restaurant bar
The restaurant led by chef Dustin Brien at the NOPSI Hotel serves contemporary cuisine made with produce from Gulf Coast fishers and farmers. Craft cocktails include the Baronne Street Shrub. Tuesday is service industry night from 9 p.m.-midnight. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat.
Red Eye Bar & Grill
852 S. Peters St., (504) 593-9393; www.worldfamousredeye.com; @theredeyenola
Bar
This casual spot is a lunchtime hub for burgers, wings and fries and a place to watch sports or listen to DJs or the jukebox late into the evening. Domestic beers are popular, or try the signature Katrina Water cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com; @rocknsakesushi
Restaurant bar
The restaurant has modern/industrial decor and serves contemporary Japanese dishes, including pork belly lettuce wraps, sushi deviled eggs, sushi rolls, sashimi and more. DJs make periodic appearances to entertain diners. Popular drinks include the Tokyo-tini and strawberry smash. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.
Roosevelt Hotel Bar
116 Roosevelt Way, (504) 338-3892; www.roosevelthotelbar.com
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly, casual bar across the street from the Roosevelt Hotel offers live jazz on Friday and Saturday and has a pool table, sports on TV and outdoor seating. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 2 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
The Rusty Nail
1102 Constance St., (504) 525-5515, www.rustynailnola.com; @rustynailnola
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly bar has an 86-inch projection screen for watching sports and a large back patio. Tuesday is trivia night, and occasionally there's live music or a DJ. Pop-ups and food trucks are frequent attractions. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.
Sazerac Bar
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-1000; www.rooseveltneworleans.om/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html; @theroosevelt_no
Bar
Located in the elegant Roosevelt New Orleans hotel, just off the gold-walled lobby, The Sazerac bar has African walnut walls, cushy bar seating and 1930s-era decor. It serves classic New Orleans cocktails like the Sazerac, for which the bar is named, or a Ramos gin fizz, a favorite of former Gov. Huey P. Long. Open daily. No food.
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com; @seaworthynola
Restaurant bar
Set in a classic 1832 Creole cottage, the restaurant offers oysters from the East, West and Gulf coasts as well as locally sourced fish and game. Its menu of original cocktails includes Holy Water, a tiki cocktail featuring spiced rum, cognac, Chartreuse and citrus and is lighted on fire when served. The Kumbaya gets its heat from chili, mezcal, habanero bitters, ginger and lime. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 11 p.m.-1 a.m. daily.
South Market Pub and Grill
735 St. Joseph St., (504) 522-4934; www.southmarketpub.com; @southmarketpub
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly bar caters to neighborhood residents with ice cold beer, sports on TV, a dart board, pool table, outdoor courtyard and a food menu that includes burgers, quesdillas, wraps and tacos. Open daily. Happy hour 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans
8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.harrahssteakhouse.com; @harrahsnola
Restaurant bar
There's an extensive wine and cocktail list at this elegant restaurant, which won Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence in 2018. Popular cocktails include Palomas, Old Fashioned and Sazeracs, and the bar offers a " bar bites" menu during happy hour that includes boudin tacos, tonkatsu grilled cheese and shrimp satay. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Victory New Orleans
339 Baronne St., (504) 522-8664; www.victorynola.com; @victorynola
Craft cocktails
The bar specializes in classic cocktails and updated versions in a trendy setting with plush seating and exotic decor. The Little Boy Blue cocktail includes vodka, lavender and sage. The food menu includes truffle popcorn, gourmet pizzas, bacon-wrapped scallops and Korean barbecue lettuce wraps. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
W XYZ Bar
Aloft New Orleans Downtown, 225 Baronne St., (504) 581-9225; www.aloftneworleansdowntown.com/new-orleans-bar; @AloftHotels
Craft cocktails
Acoustic sets by emerging local artists add to the modern vibe at W XYZ on Thursday and Friday nights. On weekends, blood marys and mimosas are $4 all day. Food includes pizza, jambalaya, wings, tacos and flat bread. The VooDoo Vieux is made with pineapple-infused rum, fresh-squeezed orange juice, strawberry puree and Myers' dark rum. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Waterman Poolside Bar
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 523-6000; www.windsorcourthotel.com/waterman-poolside-bar; @WindsorCourt
Hotel bar
Poolside guests can sip frozen cocktails and drink beer and wine on tap. The food menu includes salads, chicken wings, poke bowls, fish tacos and desserts. Open daily. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.