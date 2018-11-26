Erica Buher debuted her ice cream business Just Delights earlier this year, and recently did a pop-up at the Roosevelt Hotel rooftop and a six-week stint at the Pythian Market. Her classic flavors have become a hit at private functions since then and her business continues to grow. Buher, who can be found on Instagram under the handle Just Delights NOLA, spoke with Gambit about how she got into the ice cream game.

Gambit: How did you get into the ice cream-making business?

Buher: I worked at a nonprofit in New Orleans East for the past five years, which is what first brought me down to New Orleans. I grew up in New Jersey and it's always been a running joke in my family that I'm obsessed with ice cream and sweets. Growing up, I would go across the street to the ice cream shop every day during the summer — that's when ice cream was like $1.50. But I didn't start making ice cream until a few years ago. My mom gave me one of those small, standard Cuisinart bowls — the ones that you have to freeze for 24 hours. I don't think she — or either of us — thought that I would end up quitting my job to open up an ice cream business, but that was really the spark.

I started doing it full time in January of 2018, and I've since done combinations of festivals and pop-ups and catering. I did a six-week pop-up at the Pythian Market, so that was really great. I do a lot of private events, too, so I cater birthdays, weddings, engagement parties, holiday parties. I even did a funeral once; it was actually very sweet — the family had said their father had loved the ice cream that they had at a holiday event, so they wanted to serve it at (his) funeral.

I focus on doing really high-quality classic flavors. All of the ice cream is handmade in small batches, and I try to make it with local and seasonal ingredients. It's not really gourmet, it's just the classics done really well. People love the butterscotch pecan, the cookies and cream, the Queen Cake — which is my interpretation of king cake flavors — and then I also did a bananas Foster when I was doing my pop-up at the Pythian (Market) that was really popular. I just did a Thanksgiving collection and that has pumpkin spice, vanilla bean, butterscotch pecan and hot chocolate and marshmallows.

G: New Orleans is more of a sno-ball town — did you see that as an opportunity for an ice cream business?

B: I definitely saw that as an opportunity, but that being said, I think that people do love their sno-balls here and I respect that. But ice cream is something different, and I think that at the end of a rough day or a rough week, no one is going to say no to ice cream — it's always going to make you feel better. So I think that there is a lot of possibility that just comes with the product itself. I saw something recently where someone was holding up a quote and it said, "If you want to make people happy, don't be a leader — make ice cream." I appreciated that.

G: If you were going to eat one ice cream flavor for the rest of your life what would it be?

B: That's a very difficult question to ask for someone who makes ice cream for a living! But I did make my dream flavor in the spring — I did a chocolate and thin mint flavor. That's my ideal flavor, something with really intense chocolate and something minty as well.