The Zony Mash Beer Project, the brewpub in the former Gem Theater at 3940 Thalia St., has announced its permanent food vendor: Tacocat, aka Charlie Murley.
Murley cooked for several years for the Link Restaurant Group and at La Petite Grocery before he left for a two-month stint of traveling and tasting the flavors of Mexico. The trip inspired him to learn more about the country’s street food traditions and bring some back to New Orleans.
“I was trying to blend the cultures of two places that I have fallen in love with,” Murley says.
He started Tacocat as a pop-up with a focus on local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques and styles. Two years ago, Murley launched a food truck and added small plates to his repertoire.
He met Zony Mash owner Adam Ritter and signed on to become the brewpub’s food vendor. Murley says he will expand Tacocat’s menu at its new home, continuing to develop dishes featuring products from local farmers and purveyors.
The menu will include a variety of tacos and plates averaging $8 to $10.
Zony Mash is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.