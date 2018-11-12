Uptown/Garden District
45 Tchoup
4529 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 891-9066; www.45tchoup.com
Neighborhood bar
There's always sports on TV at this neighborhood bar. Beer and a shot is a favorite combo, and there are about 60 beer choices and $6 glasses of wine. The women's restroom is decorated with prom pictures. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com; @arananola
Restaurant bar
The decor takes you to Mexico, and the margaritas make you want to stay there. The cuisine is modern Mexican and patrons can enjoy it while watching sports on TV or sitting outdoors. Margaritas are the most-ordered drinks. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com; @avenuepubNOLA
Beer pub
At this unassuming corner bar on St. Charles Avenue, but owner Polly Watts curates an excellent selection of craft beers from regional and international brewers. There's also a good selection of whiskies. On Mondays, $3 draft beers are available on the balcony, and happy hour features $2 off pints of American craft beers. A small kitchen nook offers upscale pub fare. The bar is dog-friendly and there's video poker. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Balcony Bar & Cafe
3201 Magazine St., (504) 895-1600
Restaurant Bar
The two-story bar has balcony dining, a large selection of local draft beers, pizza, burgers, wraps, wings and appetizers. During New Orleans Saints games, Dixie beers are $1.50 each: buy five and get one free. There's sports on TV, a pool table and video poker. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com; @barfrances
Restaurant bar
The upscale neighborhood bistro offers brunch Friday-Sunday and snacks and dinner starting at 5 p.m. daily. Popular drinks include wine and classics like the Paloma and Sazerac. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Bayou Bar
The Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1456; www.bayoubarneworleans.com; @thebayoubar
Hotel bar
The casual bar on the ground floor of The Ponchartrain Hotel specializes in bourbon and also has a selection of rye, Scotch and Irish and American whiskies. A house specialty is a Sazerac made with duck fat-infused rye whiskey, Herbsaint, Peychaud's bitters and sugar. There's a menu of bar bites. Whiskey Wednesday features $5 whiskey cocktails from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and tastings from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The bar hosts live music. Open daily.
Broad Street Cider & Ale
2723 S. Broad St., (504) 405-1854; www.broadstreetcider.com; @broadstcider
Beer pub
The dog-friendly local cidery and tasting room produces its own cider and offers guest taps. Movies are screened free most nights, with food available from rotating pop-ups. The Duchess of Devonshire is Earl Grey tea-infused cider. Open Tue.-Sun.
Byblos Mediterranean Grill
737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; www.byblosrestaurants.com; www.instagram.com/byblosneworleans
Restaurant bar
Happy hour features $5 martinis and house wines and $3 domestic beer. The food menu offers a range of Mediterranean dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Cavan Restaurant & Bar
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7566; www.cavannola.com; @cavannola
Restaurant bar
Cavan Restaurant & Bar occupies a renovated Garden District mansion, and there's seating on the front patio as well as a spacious second-floor barroom. The restaurant focuses on various regional coastal cuisines and local seafood. A Cavan mule cocktail combines Tullamore Dew whiskey, Peychaud's Apertivo, Huhu's Ginger Brew, lemon and bitters. Happy hour features half-price cocktails, glasses of wine, local beers and appetizers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Charlie's Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
Restaurant bar
Originally opened in 1932, Charlie's Steak House has a no-frills policy (for years there was not even a menu). Since being reopened after Hurricane Katrina, the bar transitioned from its beginnings as a bourbon drinker's spot to one known for classic cocktails and a wide selection of wines. The menu includes onion rings, cheese tots, French onion soup, crabmeat au gratin and steaks. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.
The Club Ms. Mae's
4336 Magazine St., (504) 218-8035
Dive bar
It feels like happy hour 24/7 at this go-to spot for cheap drinks, bar games and convening with fellow sports fans. Whether you are going for an after-work high ball, a pregame event or a nightcap, this bar usually features a diverse crowd of characters. Open 24 hours daily. No food.
The Courtyard Brewery
1020 Erato St.; www.courtyardbrewing.com; @CourtyardBrew
Beer pub
The craft-beer brewery just celebrated its fourth year in business, is dog friendly and provides food options from rotating vendors. Open daily.
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com; @curenola
Craft cocktails
The former firehouse is a sophisticated space with warm woods, exposed brick walls and a relaxing ambience. The refined cocktail menu offers seasonal takes on classic drinks including Champagne cocktails, Pimm's Cups, daiquiris, whiskey sours, Negronis, tiki drinks and more. Bar snacks include olives, spiced nuts or a jar of house pickles, as well as pimiento cheese toast, bruschetta, trout dip, pate, cheese and charcuterie. Open daily. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., midnight-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat.
Del Fuego
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegonola.com; @delfuegonola
Restaurant bar
Mexico-inspired decor hints at the menu of regional Mexican food, including tacos, specialty burritos, Gulf seafood, ceviche and queso fundido. Customers often order the house margarita made with fresh-squeezed lime and house-made roasted orange triple sec. Saturday brunch features $15 bottomless mimosas. Outdoor seating is available. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar
5535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 891-8500; www.dosjefes.com; @dosjefesbar
Cigar bar
This Uptown spot has live jazz every night, premium cigars, an open-air patio and a full bar. There's also a pool table, sports on TV and video poker. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Fat Harry's
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582; www.fatharrysnola.com
Neighborhood bar
Perennially popular among college students, the bar overlooking St. Charles Avenue has live trivia on Tuesday, a pool table, sports watching, video poker, outdoor seating and 20 beers on tap. Food offerings include sliders, wraps, sandwiches, wings, cheese fries and appetizers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Wed. and Fri., 4 p.m.-midnight Thu.
Felipe's Mexican Taqueria
6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 288-8226; 301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola
Restaurant bar
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Gasa Gasa
4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com; @gasa_gasa
Music club
A colorfully lit, intimate stage hosts touring indie rock, hip-hop and alternative artists and a diverse cross-section of the New Orleans music scene. The patio and back bar are ideal spots for mingling and snacking on food truck fare between sets. Happy hour is from opening until doors open for the night's show. Open daily.
Gris-Gris
1800 Magazine St., (504) 272-0241; www.grisgrisnola.com; @grisgris_nola
Restaurant bar
The restaurant bar serves beer, wine on tap, hand-crafted daiquiris and cocktails. The kitchen serves New Orleans classics such as shrimp and grits, redfish courtbouillon and fried green tomatoes. There's outdoor seating. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Hot Tin
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.hottinbar.com; @hottinbar
Craft cocktails
Designed to resemble a 1940s artist's loft, the rooftop bar at the Pontchartrain Hotel offers a view of downtown and the Mississippi River, with indoor and outdoor seating. There's live music on Mondays. The Skyliner cocktail mixes Cathead honeysuckle vodka, grapefruit, lime, Campari and habanero bitters, and the Champagne Safari has Oryza gin, Pimm's No. 1, Aperol, cucumber, lemon and sparkling wine. Open daily. No food.
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com; @eatdrinkLULA
Restaurant Bar
At this restaurant and microdistillery, the owners offer a creative menu with carefully crafted food and spirits in a rustic, inviting atmosphere. There's live music on Friday and a bottomless vodka bar on weekends from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Mayfair Lounge
1505 Amelia St., (504) 895-9163; www.facebook.com/themayfairloungenola
Neighborhood bar
The ambience at this Mardi Gras-themed bar is laid-back and fun-loving, and the drinks are cheap and potent. There's a pool table, outdoor seating, video poker and sports on TV. The $4 Budweiser minipitcher is popular, as are Jameson and Fireball shots. Open daily. No Food.
NOLA Brewing Co.
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com; @nolabrewing
Beer pub
The 24 taps at NOLA Brewing's taproom offer its flagship beers and an array of specialty brews. There's yoga on Monday and trivia on Wednesday. Free brewery tours and tastings are available 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and there are free tours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There's a full menu of barbecue and sides from McClure's Barbecue. Open daily.
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com; @nolapicnic
Restaurant bar
The picnic-themed restaurant offers a menu of fried chicken, pimiento cheese and other dressed-up picnic fare. The bar serves wine, beer and craft cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Port Orleans Brewing Company
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com; @portorleansbrewingco
Beer pub
The brewery puts an emphasis on sports, with college football — particularly the Louisiana State University Tigers — screening on TVs in the tasting room every Saturday and football watch parties during New Orleans Saints games. The dog-friendly bar has outdoor seating, craft beers brewed on site and dart boards. Food choices include chicken and waffles, hot wings, boudin balls, a pork belly and watermelon salad and more. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Fri.
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
Restaurant Bar
The Caribbean taqueria has outdoor seating and features a menu of appetizers, dips, specialty tacos and entrees. The drink menu includes margaritas and specialty drinks such as the Painkiller and Rum House punch. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Saint Bar & Lounge
961 St. Mary St., (504) 523-0050; www.thesaintneworleans.com; @saintbarnola
Neighborhood bar
The rock 'n' roll dive bar is a gritty, friendly nightclub with dancing to DJs and special events such as Tikioki Tuesday, featuring karaoke and tiki drinks. There's outdoor seating at the dog-friendly bar, and frozen daiquiris are popular. Open 24 hours daily. No food. Happy hour 7 p.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com; www.instagram.com/shayarestaurant
Restaurant bar
Israeli dishes meet Louisiana ingredients at this Uptown restaurant and bar, which also features Middle Eastern wines. A menu of small plates complements drinks such as the Turkish Retreat to Belle Isle, made with Urfa pepper-infused Belle Isle Moonshine, aged rum, apricot, walnut, pineapple and an egg white. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Silky's Bar
3816 Magnolia St., (504) 896-2297
Neighborhood bar
The neighborhood bar plays R&B and runs specials on rum punch, apple martinis and Jose Cuervo margaritas during happy hour. There's sports on TV and video poker. Open Wed.-Sun. No food. Happy hour 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Tasting Room
1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com; @TastingRoomNOLA
Restaurant bar
There's outdoor seating at the dog-friendly lounge, which has a sophisticated but casual ambience. Preferred drinks include froze, bourbon and wines from a list selected by an in-house sommelier. Food includes cheese and charcuterie trays, truffle fries and barbecue shrimp. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour daily until 6 p.m.
Tchoup Yard
405 Third St.; www.tchoupyard.com; @tchoupyard
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly outdoor bar offers frozen drinks including froze and margaritas as well as draft and bottled beers, wines and a long list of liquors. Karibu Kitchen provides burgers, sandwiches, quesadillas, salads and more, and food trucks frequently supplement the food offerings. Open Tue.-Sun.
Tito's Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com; @titoscevichepisco
Restaurant bar
The Peruvian restaurant serves pisco cocktails and Peruvian wines and beers. The menu includes various ceviche, lomo saltado and other Peruvian dishes. There's outdoor seating. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Urban South Brewery
1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com; @urbansouthbeer
Beer pub
Jacob Landry and Kyle Huling founded the brewery in an old warehouse along the Uptown riverfront to bring new styles of craft beers to New Orleans. The taproom is kid-friendly and holds frequent special events, and the dog-friendly bar has a pool table and sports on TV. Pop-ups and food trucks provide food most nights. Open daily.
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com; @thevintagenola
Wine bar
This Uptown wine lounge serves red, sparkling and white wines ($6 during happy hour), local beer and classic cocktails. There's outdoor seating. The kitchen makes Parmesan truffle fries, garlic herb bites, flatbreads, wings, beignets and panini. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com; @WayfareNola
Restaurant bar
The bar typically offers a cocktail with a pork (bacon or pork belly)-infused spirit, but there's plenty of vegetarian drinks from which to choose. There's a wide selection of craft beers from across the U.S., from Brooklyn Brewery and New Belgium Brewing Company to local brewers Abita, Second Line and Wayward Owl. The cocktail menu includes the Pear 75, combining Grey Goose La Poire vodka, lime juice and sparkling wine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.