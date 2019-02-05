Diner Belle’s Diner
1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com
An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Betsy’s Pancake House
2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys
The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $
Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679
Rano’s egg white omelet includes baby spinach, onion and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
City Diner
3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz
The Bottom of the Bowl is a bread bowl filled with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat in Cajun cream sauce topped with cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses and green onions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, 24 hours Thu.-Sat. $
Clover Grill
900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com
A chili cheeseburger is dressed with lettuce, tomato and onions. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Daisy Dukes
Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com
Cajun-style gumbo features chicken, hot sausage and shrimp in a dark roux served with rice. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
The Grille
2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.facebook.com/thegrillemetairie
Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
P&G Restaurant & Bar
345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678
For a lunch special, lasagna is served with salad and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Please-U-Restaurant
1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com
Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Red Dog Diner
3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com
Roasted duck waffles are topped with duck cracklings, cilantro vinegar slaw and five-spice maple syrup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Russell’s Marina Grill
8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net
Eggs Gentilly includes fried oysters, poached eggs, wilted spinach, pecan-smoked bacon and hollandaise on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Slim Goodies Diner
3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447
An Orleans Slammer includes hash browns, chili, bacon, two eggs, cheddar cheese and toast or a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Steve’s Diner
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net
A chicken bacon melt features grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on open-faced French bread with ranch dressing on the side. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $