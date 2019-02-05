Review: Red Dog Diner_lowres

Diners enjoy breakfast at Red Dog Diner.

 Advocate file photo By Cheryl Gerber

Diner Belle’s Diner

1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com

An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Betsy’s Pancake House

2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys

The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $

Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679

Rano’s egg white omelet includes baby spinach, onion and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

City Diner

3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz

The Bottom of the Bowl is a bread bowl filled with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat in Cajun cream sauce topped with cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses and green onions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, 24 hours Thu.-Sat. $

Clover Grill

900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com

A chili cheeseburger is dressed with lettuce, tomato and onions. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Daisy Dukes

Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com

Cajun-style gumbo features chicken, hot sausage and shrimp in a dark roux served with rice. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

The Grille

2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.facebook.com/thegrillemetairie

Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

P&G Restaurant & Bar

345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678

For a lunch special, lasagna is served with salad and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Please-U-Restaurant

1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com

Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Red Dog Diner

3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com

Roasted duck waffles are topped with duck cracklings, cilantro vinegar slaw and five-spice maple syrup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Russell’s Marina Grill

8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net

Eggs Gentilly includes fried oysters, poached eggs, wilted spinach, pecan-smoked bacon and hollandaise on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Slim Goodies Diner

3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447

An Orleans Slammer includes hash browns, chili, bacon, two eggs, cheddar cheese and toast or a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Steve’s Diner

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net

A chicken bacon melt features grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on open-faced French bread with ranch dressing on the side. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

