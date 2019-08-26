Out 2 Eat is an index of Gambit contract advertisers.
Unless noted, addresses are for New Orleans and all accept credit cards.
Updates: Email willc@gambitweekly.com or call (504) 483-3106.
B - breakfast • L - lunch • D - dinner • late - late-night • 24H - 24 hours
$ - average dinner entree under $10
$$ - $11-20
$$$ - $20-up
BYWATER
Suis Generis — 3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com — The constantly changing menu features dishes such as pan-fried Gulf flounder with kumquat-ginger sauce, crispy Brussels sprouts and sticky rice. House-made leek, ricotta and pumpkin seed ravioli are served with butternut squash cream sauce and grilled asparagus. Reservations accepted for large parties. D Wed-Sun, late Wed-Sun, brunch Sat-Sun. $$
CARROLLTON/UNIVERSITY NEIGHBORHOODS
Catalino's — 7724 Maple St., (504) 618-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc — The menu includes many traditional Guatemalan dishes. Pepian is a chicken stew made with mirliton, potatoes, string beans and pumpkin seeds served with rice and corn tortillas. Reservations accepted. L and D daily. $$
Chais Delachaise — 7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com — The eclectic menu includes bouillabaisse, grilled Caribbean lobster, jerk shrimp and more. New York strip steak is served au poivre or with chimichurri sauce and comes with fries. Reservations accepted. L Sat-Sun, D daily, late Fri-Sat. $$
Mikimoto — 3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com — Sushi choices include new and old favorites, both raw and cooked. The South Carrollton roll includes tuna tataki, avocado and snow crab. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. L Sun-Fri, D daily. $$
Pyramids Cafe — 3151 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602 — Diners will find Mediterranean cuisine featuring such favorites as shawarma prepared on a rotisserie. No reservations. L, D daily. $$
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine — 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com — See Metairie section for restaurant description.
CITYWIDE
Breaux Mart — Citywide; www.breauxmart.com — The deli counter’s changing specials include dishes such as baked catfish and red beans and rice. No reservations. L, D daily. $
FAUBOURG MARIGNY
Kebab — 2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com — The sandwich shop offers doner kebabs and Belgian fries. A falafel sandwich comes with pickled cucumbers, arugula, spinach, red onions, beets, hummus and Spanish garlic sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. L and D Wed-Mon, late Fri-Sat. $
Mardi Gras Zone — 2706 Royal., (504) 947-8787 — The grocery and deli has a counter offering po-boys, sides such as macaroni and cheese and vegan and vegetarian dishes. Wood-oven baked pizza is available by the pie or slice. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Marie's Kitchen — 2483 Burgundy St., (504) 267-5869; www.mariesbarandkitchen.com — A Double Stuffed sandwich features an Italian sausage-stuffed pork loin medallion topped with provolone cheese, red onion marmalade, fennel aioli, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. D Fri-Sun. $$
FRENCH QUARTER
Antoine’s Annex — 513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com — The Annex is a coffee shop serving pastries, sandwiches, soups, salads and gelato. The Caprese panino combines fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette. The ham and honey-Dijon panino is topped with feta and watercress. No reservations. B, L, D daily. $
Antoine’s Restaurant — 713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com — The city’s oldest restaurant offers a glimpse of what 19th century French Creole dining might have been like, with a labyrinthine series of dining rooms. Signature dishes include oysters Rockefeller, crawfish Cardinal and baked Alaska. Reservations recommended. L, D Mon-Sat, brunch Sun. $$$
Bourbon House — 144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com — Bourbon House serves seafood dishes including New Orleans barbecue shrimp, redfish cooked with the skin on, oysters from the raw bar and more. Large picture windows offer views of Bourbon Street. Reservations accepted. B, L. D daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Brennan’s New Orleans — 417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com — Brennan’s features innovative takes on Creole dishes from chef Slade Rushing as well as classics such as its signature bananas Foster. Eggs Sardou features poached eggs over crispy artichokes with Parmesan creamed spinach and choron sauce. Reservations recommended. B, L Tue-Sat, D Tue-Sun. $$$
Criollo — Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com — The shrimp, blue crab and avocado appetizer features chilled shrimp, crab, guacamole and spicy tomato coulis. Baked stuffed Creole redfish is served with crabmeat and green tomato crust, angel hair pasta and Creole tomato jam. Reservations recommended. B, L, D daily. $$
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse — 716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennansrestaurant.com — The house filet mignon is served atop creamed spinach with fried oysters and Pontalba potatoes. Popular starters include the jumbo lump crabcake with aioli. Reservations recommended. D daily. $$$
Gazebo Cafe — 1018 Decatur St., (504) 525-8899; www.gazebocafenola.com — The Gazebo features a mix of Cajun and Creole dishes and ice cream daquiris. The New Orleans sampler rounds up jambalaya, red beans and rice and gumbo. Other options include salads, seafood po-boys and burgers. No reservations. L, early D daily. $$
House of Blues — 225 Decatur St., 310-4999; www.hob.com/neworleans — Pan-seared jumbo shrimp top a grit cake and are served with chipotle-garlic cream sauce and tomatoes. The buffet-style gospel brunch features local and regional groups. Reservations accepted. L, D Mon-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Killer Poboys — 219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com — Killer Poboys offers a short and constantly changing menu of po-boys. The Dark and Stormy features pork shoulder slowly braised with ginger and Old New Orleans Spiced Rum and is dressed with house-made garlic mayo and lime cabbage. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
The Market Cafe — 1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com — Dine indoors or out on seafood either fried for platters or po-boys or highlighted in dishes such as crawfish pie, crawfish etouffee or shrimp Creole. Sandwich options include muffulettas, Philly steaks on po-boy bread and gyros in pita bread. No reservations. B, L, D daily. $$
NOLA Restaurant — 534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant — A 14-ounce grilled Niman Ranch pork chop is served with brown sugar-glazed sweet potatoes, toasted pecans and a caramelized onion reduction sauce. Garlic-crusted drum is served with brabant potatoes, crimini mushrooms, bacon, haricots verts and beurre rouge. Reservations recommended. L Thu-Mon, D daily. $$$
Palace Cafe — 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com — Creative Creole dishes include crabmeat cheesecake topped with Creole meuniere. Andouille-crusted fish is served with Crystal beurre blanc. For dessert, there’s white chocolate bread pudding. Reservations recommended. B, L, D daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$
Red Fish Grill — 115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com — Seafood favorites include hickory-grilled redfish, pecan-crusted catfish, alligator sausage and seafood gumbo. Barbecue oysters are flash fried, tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations accepted. L, D daily. $$$
Restaurant R’evolution — 777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com — Chefs John Folse and Rick Tramanto present a creative take on Creole dishes as well as offering caviar tastings, house-made salumi, pasta dishes and more. “Death by Gumbo” is an andouille- and oyster-stuffed quail with a roux-based gumbo poured on top tableside. Reservations recommended. D daily. $$$
Roux on Orleans — Bourbon Orleans, 717 Orleans Ave., (504) 571-4604; www.bourbonorleans.com — This restaurant offers contemporary Creole dishes including barbecue shrimp, redfish courtbouillon, gumbo and catfish and shrimp dishes. Reservations accepted. B daily, D Tue-Sun. $$
Tableau — 616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com — Tableau’s contemporary Creole cuisine includes marinated crab claws in white truffle vinaigrette and pan-roasted redfish Bienville with frisee, fingerling potato salad and blue crab butter sauce. Balcony and courtyard dining available. Reservations accepted. B, L, D daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$
HARAHAN/JEFFERSON/RIVER RIDGE
Cold Stone Creamery — 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite F, (504) 736-5037; www.coldstonecreamery.com — The ice cream parlor's menu includes sundaes, ice cream cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cakes, yogurt, sorbet and more. Delivery available. No reservations. L, D daily. $
The Rivershack Tavern — 3449 River Road, (504) 834-4938; www.therivershacktavern.com — This bar and music spot offers a menu of burgers, sandwiches and changing lunch specials. No reservations. L, D daily. $
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza — 1212 S. Clearview Parkway, Elmwood, (504) 733-3803; www.theospizza.com — There is a wide variety of specialty pies and diners can build their own from the selection of more than two-dozen toppings. The menu also includes salads and sandwiches. No reservations. L, D daily. $
KENNER
The Landing Restaurant — Crowne Plaza, 2829 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 467-5611; www.neworleansairporthotel.com — The Landing serves Cajun and Creole dishes with many seafood options. Louisiana crab cakes are popular. No reservations. B, L, D daily. $$
LAKEVIEW
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe — 5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001 — This casual cafe offers gourmet coffees and a wide range of pastries and desserts baked in house, plus a menu of specialty sandwiches and salads. For breakfast, an omelet is filled with marinated mushrooms, bacon, spinach and goat cheese. Tuna salad or chicken salad avocado melts are topped with melted Monterey Jack and shredded Parmesan cheeses. No reservations. B, L daily, D Mon-Sat, brunch Sat-Sun. $
METAIRIE
Akira Sushi + Hibachi — 3326 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 304-8820; www.akirametairie.com — The menu includes sushi, teriyaki and other Japanese favorites. A Godzilla roll features salmon, tuna, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and cream cheese in soy paper with eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. L and D daily. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant — 3100 N. 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com — Chef/owner Andrea Apuzzo’s specialties include speckled trout royale which is topped with lump crabmeat and lemon-cream sauce. Capelli D’Andrea combines house-made angel hair pasta and smoked salmon in light cream sauce. Reservations recommended. L, D daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery — 3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com — This New York-style deli specializes in sandwiches, including corned beef and pastrami that come from the Bronx. No reservations. L Sun-Thu, D Mon-Thu. $
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing — 2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com — Disembark at Mark Twain’s for salads, po-boys and pies like the Italian pizza with salami, tomato, artichoke, sausage and basil. No reservations. L Tue-Sat, D Tue-Sun. $
Tandoori Chicken — 2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880 — The menu features tandoori dishes with chicken, lamb, fish or shrimp; mild and spicy curries and spicy hot vindaloo dishes; chicken, lamb or shrimp biryani; and vegetarian dishes including palak paneer (spinach and cheese) and bhindi masala with okra. No reservations. L, D Mon-Sat. $$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza — 2125 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 510-4282; www.theospizza.com — See Harahan/Jefferson section for restaurant description.
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine — 4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com — Corn and crab bisque is served in a toasted bread cup. Osso buco features a veal shank with angel hair pasta and veal demi-glace. Reservations accepted. L Tue-Fri, D Mon-Sat. $$
MID-CITY/TREME
Angelo Brocato’s — 214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1465; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com — This sweet shop serves its own gelato, spumoni, Italian ice, cannolis, fig cookies and other treats. No reservations. L, D Tue-Sun. $
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar — 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com — Smoked brisket is served with smoked apple barbecue sauce, Alabama white barbecue sauce, smoked heirloom beans and vinegar slaw. The Brunch burger features a brisket and short rib patty topped with bacon, brie, a fried egg, onion jam and arugula on a brioche bun. Reservations accepted. L Mon-Fri, D Mon-Sat, brunch Sat-Sun. $$
Cafe NOMA — New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com — A pair of roasted golden beet sliders is topped with herb goat cheese, arugula and citrus marmalade on multi-grain bread. Other options include chipotle-marinated portobello sliders and flatbread pizza topped with manchego, peppers and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted for large parties. L Tue-Sun, D Fri. $
Five Happiness — 3511 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935; www.fivehappiness.com — The large menu at Five Happiness offers a range of dishes from wonton soup to sizzling seafood combinations served on a hot plate to sizzling Go-Ba to lo mein dishes. Delivery and banquet facilities available. Reservations accepted. L, D daily. $$
FullBlast Brunch — 139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com — Fried chicken strips, poached eggs, bacon and seared tomato are served over jalapeno-cheddar grits cakes with hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Brunch Thu-Mon. $$
Ikura Sushi + Hibachi — 301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net — There is a sushi bar, seating at a hibachi grill and an array of Japanese dishes. Assorted sushi dinners include tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, shrimp, a snow crab roll and more. Delivery available. No reservations. L and D daily. $$
Katie’s Restaurant — 3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com — Favorites at this Mid-City restaurant include the Cajun Cuban with roasted pork, grilled ham, cheese and pickles pressed on buttered bread. The Boudreaux pizza is topped with cochon de lait, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, scallions and olive oil. There also are salads, burgers and Italian dishes. No reservations. L daily, D Mon-Sat, brunch Sun. $$
Namese — 4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net — Shaken pho features bone marrow broth, flat noodles and a choice of protein (filet mignon, short rib, brisket, seafood, chicken, tofu) stir-fried with onions, garlic and bone marrow oil. Reservations accepted. L, D Mon-Sat. $$
Ralph’s on the Park — 900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com — Popular dishes include turtle soup finished with sherry, grilled lamb spare ribs and barbecue Gulf shrimp. Tuna two ways includes tuna tartare, seared pepper tuna, avocado and wasabi cream. Reservations recommended. L Tue-Fri, D daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza — 4024 Canal St., (504) 302-1133; www.theospizza.com — See Harahan/Jefferson section for restaurant description.
Willie Mae’s Scotch House — 2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com — This neighborhood restaurant is known for its wet-battered fried chicken. Green beans come with rice and gravy. There’s bread pudding for dessert. No reservations. L Mon-Sat. $$
Wit’s Inn — 141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com — The neighborhood bar and restaurant offers a menu of pizza, calzones, salads, sandwiches, chicken wings and bar noshing items. Creole Italian pizza is topped with red sauce, spicy shrimp, Roma tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, red onions and pesto sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. L, D, late daily. $
UPTOWN
Apolline — 4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com — Stuffed quail is served with cornbread dressing, haricots verts, cherry tomatoes and rum-honey glaze. For brunch, grilled hanger steak is served with fried eggs and potato hash. Reservations accepted. brunch, D Tue-Sun. $$$
The Columns — 3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com — There’s live music in the Victorian Lounge at the Columns. The menu features Creole dishes such as gumbo and crab cakes. Reservations accepted. B daily, L Fri-Sat, D Mon-Thu, brunch Sun. $$
The Delachaise — 3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com — The bar offers wines by the glass and full restaurant menu including mussels steamed with Thai chili and lime leaf. Twice cooked pork is served over plantains. No reservations. L Fri-Sun, D and late daily. $$
Emeril’s Delmonico — 1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico — Paneed veal bordelaise is served with linguine, jumbo lump crabmeat, artichoke, mushrooms and charred tomatoes. Pecan-glazed Colorado lamb loin is served with bourbon and lamb bacon-braised kale, black-eyed peas and pecan gremolata. Reservations recommended. D daily. $$$
G’s Kitchen Spot — Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; www.gskitchenspot.com — Brick-oven Margherita pizza includes mozzarella, basil and house-made garlic-butter sauce. G’s grilled Philly steak sandwich is topped with red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and Muenster and mozzarella cheeses on grilled bread. No reservations. L Fri-Sun, D, late daily. $
Joey K’s — 3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com — This casual eatery serves fried seafood platters, salads, sandwiches and Creole favorites such as red beans and rice. Daily specials include braised lamb shank, lima beans with a ham hock and chicken fried steak served with macaroni and cheese. No reservations. L, D Mon-Sat. $$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe — 4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola — The menu includes pho, banh mi, noodle bowls and more. A lemon grass pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. B Sat-Sun, L and D daily. $
Miyako Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse — 1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.japanesebistro.com — Miyako offers a full range of Japanese cuisine, with specialties from the sushi or hibachi menus, chicken, beef or seafood teriyaki, and tempura. Reservations accepted. L Sun-Fri, D daily. $$
Piccola Gelateria — 4525 Freret St., (504) 493-5999; www.piccolagelateria.com — The cafe offers 18 rotating flavors of small-batch Italian-style gelatos and sorbettos. The menu also includes flatbreads on piadina, crepes and espresso drinks. No reservations. L, D Tue-Sun. $
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza — 4218 Magazine St., (504) 894-8554; www.theospizza.com — See Harahan/Jefferson section for restaurant description.
The Trolley Stop Cafe — 1923 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-0090; www.thetrolleystopcafe.com — Chicken and waffles includes fried chicken that's been marinated for 48 hours and is served with chicory-infused maple syrup. Delivery available. No reservations. B and L daily, D and late-night Thu-Sat. $
Twisted Waffles — 1410 Annunciation St., Suite 2117, (504) 586-0573; www.twistedwaffles.com — Waffled French toast is topped with berries and whipped cream. The menu also includes waffle sandwiches and burgers. Delivery available. No reservations. B, D daily, D Mon-Sat. $$
WAREHOUSE DISTRICT
Emeril’s Restaurant — 800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans — Cast-iron baked escargot are served with angel hair pasta tossed with garlic-chili oil, bottarga fish roe and Parmesan. A tamarind-glazed double-cut pork chop is topped with green chili mole and served with sweet potatoes. Reservations recommended. L Mon-Fri, D daily. $$$
Meril — 424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril — Emeril Lagasse’s small-plates restaurant offers an array of internationally inspired dishes. Sofrito-marinated turkey necks are tossed in Crystal hot sauce. Esses fettuccine is tossed with olive oil, garlic, Calabrian chilis, jumbo lump crabmeat, arugula and almonds. Reservations accepted. L, D daily. $$
Vyoone’s Restaurant — 412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com — The French and Louisiana-inspired menu includes French onion soup and New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp. Coq au vin is boneless chicken cooked with red wine and root vegetables. Reservations accepted. L Tue-Fri, D Tue-Sat, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$
WEST BANK
Mosca’s — 4137 Hwy. 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com — This family-style eatery has changed little since opening in 1946. Popular dishes include shrimp Mosca, chicken a la grande and baked oysters Mosca, made with breadcrumps and Italian seasonings. Reservations accepted. D Tue-Sat. Cash only. $$$
Specialty Italian Bistro — 2330 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com — The menu combines Old World Italian favorites and pizza. Chicken piccata is a paneed chicken breast topped with lemon-caper piccata sauce served with angel hair pasta, salad and garlic cheese bread. No reservations. L, D daily. $$
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge — 141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge — The menu includes thin-crust pizza, salads, pasta and antipasti. Ping olives are fried Castelvetrano olives stuffed with beef and pork or Gorgonzola cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. D daily. $$