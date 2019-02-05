Indian/Pakistani Nirvana Indian Cuisine
4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com
A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Saffron 4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Khyber lamb chops are marinated in rum and served with rogan josh sauce and khichdi. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Shyan’s Kitchen
3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com
Gobi gosht is sauteed goat meat in curry sauce with potatoes and cauliflower. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine
923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com
Sauteed shrimp tikka masala features a tomatoes and bell pepper cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Tandoori Chicken
2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com
Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Wah Kitchen
2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 4, Kenner, (504) 541-8612; www.facebook.com/wahkitchen
Chicken tikka masala is made with boneless chicken marinated in a creamy sauce with fresh tomatoes and spices. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$