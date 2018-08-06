Fruteria_Dani_Silvia_Enriques
Silvia Enriques of El Salvador serves liquados frescas at Fruteria Dani at the Nawlins Market in Harvey.

 Cheryl Gerber

Use this list as a starting point. On any given weekend the number and types of vendors could change and the group is constantly growing. Really, there are just two things to keep in mind: Stay curious and go hungry.

Dix Jazz Market

2420 Behrman Ave., Algiers; www.dixjazzmarket.com

Carnitas Shalom

On the menu: Carnitas tacos, al pastor tacos, posole

Delicias El Jamo

On the menu: Baleadas, pollo con tajadas, pastelitos

Delicias Jendi

On the menu: Pupusas, carne asada, encurtido

Gorditas Zacatecanas

On the menu: Carnitas gorditas, birria, chicharon con chile verde

La Catalina (Tacos Tampico truck)

On the menu: Menudo, tacos, tortas

Pupuseria El Buen Gusto

On the menu: Pupusas, caldo de res, carne a la plancha

Nawlins Market

1048 Scotsdale Drive, Harvey

www.facebook.com/NawlinsMarket

Antojitos Chapines

On the menu: Guatemalan tostadas, tamales de loroco, chiltepe sauce

Antojitos Los Amigos de Norma

On the menu: Honduran baleadas, pollo con tajadas, sopa de res

El Recoqueo DR

On the menu: Chicharon con yuca, tostones, sancocho

Golden Gate Bistro

On the menu: Colombian arepas, patacon Gloria, pinchos

The Island

On the menu: Empanadas, mofongo, pernil con tostadas

La Fruteria Dani

On the menu: Fresh coconut water, mango, papaya, lychee, mango juice

Las Dos Hermanitas

On the menu: Honduran tacos, pastelitos, fruit smoothies

Rinconcito Colombiano

On the menu: Patacon pisao, bandeja paisa, morilla, chorizo Colombiano

