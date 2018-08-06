Use this list as a starting point. On any given weekend the number and types of vendors could change and the group is constantly growing. Really, there are just two things to keep in mind: Stay curious and go hungry.
Dix Jazz Market
2420 Behrman Ave., Algiers; www.dixjazzmarket.com
Carnitas Shalom
On the menu: Carnitas tacos, al pastor tacos, posole
Delicias El Jamo
On the menu: Baleadas, pollo con tajadas, pastelitos
Delicias Jendi
On the menu: Pupusas, carne asada, encurtido
Gorditas Zacatecanas
On the menu: Carnitas gorditas, birria, chicharon con chile verde
La Catalina (Tacos Tampico truck)
On the menu: Menudo, tacos, tortas
Pupuseria El Buen Gusto
On the menu: Pupusas, caldo de res, carne a la plancha
Nawlins Market
1048 Scotsdale Drive, Harvey
www.facebook.com/NawlinsMarket
Antojitos Chapines
On the menu: Guatemalan tostadas, tamales de loroco, chiltepe sauce
Antojitos Los Amigos de Norma
On the menu: Honduran baleadas, pollo con tajadas, sopa de res
El Recoqueo DR
On the menu: Chicharon con yuca, tostones, sancocho
Golden Gate Bistro
On the menu: Colombian arepas, patacon Gloria, pinchos
The Island
On the menu: Empanadas, mofongo, pernil con tostadas
La Fruteria Dani
On the menu: Fresh coconut water, mango, papaya, lychee, mango juice
Las Dos Hermanitas
On the menu: Honduran tacos, pastelitos, fruit smoothies
Rinconcito Colombiano
On the menu: Patacon pisao, bandeja paisa, morilla, chorizo Colombiano