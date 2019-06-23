Relax and enjoy a well-mixed classic cocktail or let the bartender guide you.

Arnaud’s French 75

813 Bienville St., 504-523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Details: The iconic French Quarter bar and lounge offers a welcome escape from the Bourbon Street crowds and a more sophisticated way to unwind. The James Beard Award-winning bar program is matched with a food menu nightly from 6 p.m. and a Sunday brunch menu.

Try this: The bar’s namesake is made with Courvoisier VS, lemon juice and Moet & Chandon Champagne.

Bar Tonique

820 N. Rampart St., 504-324-6045; www.bartonique.com

Details: A cocktail pioneer on Rampart Street, the unassuming neighborhood bar has long been a favorite among locals looking for quality craft cocktails and a laid-back attitude.

Try this: Try the Blanche DuBois, a punchy combo of gin, Senior Curacao, orgeat, strawberries, lemon juice and spearmint.

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., 504-609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com

Details: Tiki expert Jeff “Beachbum” Berry opened this evocative homage to long-lost tiki classics in 2014. A menu of modern tiki cuisine features dishes like sweet and savory pork ribs, taro chips with kimchi ketchup and sriracha mayo and dumpling burgers.

Try this: The Mississippi Mermaid is a combination of vodka, tamarind, allspice, lemon and banana.

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., 504-581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Details: The French Quarter cocktail den and Caribbean-inspired restaurant from the Cure &Co. crew features a rotating menu of proto-tiki drinks and a creative dinner menu from chef Alfredo Nogueira.

Try this: Try the Banana Spider, made with bananas, tart cherries and lemon grass.

The Columns

3811 St. Charles Ave., 504-899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

Details: The elegant and historic Columns Hotel in the Garden District dates back to 1883. Inside, the cozy Victorian Lounge offers classics like the Sazerac while on nicer days, the best seat in the house is out front on the hotel’s veranda, where you can watch the streetcars roll by.

Try this: If you’re starting out early here, there’s no better way than with a Brandy Milk Punch.

Revel Cafe & Bar

133 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-309-6122; www.revelcafeandbar.com

Details: Legendary barman Chris McMillian and his wife Laura opened this cocktail cafe and restaurant on a North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City. Choose a drink from the voluminous cocktail list or just let put yourself in McMillian’s capable hands.

Try this: Try the Fernet Alexander, made with Fernet-Branca, Marie Brizard White Creme de Cacao and cream.

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., 504-265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Details: Few places are more charming to while away a couple of hours over drinks than in the lush, shaded courtyard of this French Quarter bar and restaurant, set in an old carriage house dating back to the 1700s.

Try this: The creative craft cocktail menu includes original drinks like the Rollin’ 20s, a refreshing mix of Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Royal Granada-Vallet, grapefruit, lime, salt and soda.

Twelve Mile Limit

500 S. Telemachus St., 504-488-8114; www.twelvemilelimit.com

Details: This unassuming neighborhood bar is home to some of the city’s best craft cocktails, late-night dance parties and packed-to-the-rafters trivia nights. Cocktails and draft beers are complemented with Latin-inspired bar snacks.

Try this: Try the Blood Orange saison on tap, from Second Line Brewing

Victory

339 Baronne St., 504-522-8664; www.victorynola.com

Details: Daniel Victory and his team turn out classic and craft cocktails in this laid-back, scarlet-trimmed Central Business District bar and lounge.

Try this: Try the Green Point, which is made with Chartreuse, rye, sweet vermouth and bitters.