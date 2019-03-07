City Greens, the fast-casual build-your-own salad hub, will take over the spot formerly home to the Halal Guys at 5001 Freret St.
The mini-chain’s signature green signage was on the storefront last week, announcing the pending opening in a building also shared with Blaze Pizza.
The Halal Guys, an international franchise that started as a New York City food cart, shuttered its Freret Street location last September, less than two years after opening. A Halal Guys on St. Charles Avenue in the Central Business District is open.
Ben Kazenmaier and Abhi Bhansali opened the first City Greens location in 2012 on Poydras in the CBD. The restaurant follows a model popularized by New York City build-your-own salad bars, specializing in health-conscious items such as wraps, soups, cold-pressed juices and salads made with lettuces and microgreens grown on the company’s 63,000 square-foot hydroponic farm.
City Greens also has outposts in Elmwood and Old Metairie.
There is no word on an opening date.