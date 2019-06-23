Somewhere under the rainbow.
Summer heat means we're all thinkin' drinkin', whether that's a craft cocktail, a PBR and a shot, a glass of fine wine or just a seltzer or juice.
Bourbon Pub and Parade
801 Bourbon St., 504-529-2107; www.bourbonpub.com
Details: The two-story French Quarter bar is home to dance parties, big-name DJ visits and show tunes-themed nights. The bar also hosts drag shows and karaoke parties, and is a hotspot during Southern Decadence.
Try this: A $15 “Drink and Drown” special — unlimited well drinks and draft beer — is a Sunday night staple from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friendly Bar
2301 Chartres St., 504-943-8929
Details: This low-key Faubourg Marigny bar is a favorite with locals and neighborhood regulars. There’s a no-frills bar inside, but a better spot to sit is out front on Chartres Street for people-watching.
Try this: Pucker up with a Jolly Rancher shot in flavors like watermelon, sour apple and wild raspberry.
Golden Lantern
Details: A favorite for Carnival pre and post-parade hangouts, this French Quarter bar provides a casual — and cash only — spot to catch up with friends or watch one of the frequent drag shows, like Reba Douglas’ "Sunday Jubilee."
Try this: The Lantern’s potent and peppery Bloody Mary is garnished with pickled green beans.
Good Friends Bar
740 Dauphine St., 504-566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com
Details: This popular French Quarter multi-level bar and dance club is open 24 hours and features a wraparound balcony on the second story Queen’s Head Pub.
Try this: The bar’s signature cocktail, the Separator, is a frozen brandy Alexander that goes down like a milkshake but packs a kick.
Mag’s 940
940 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-948-1888
Details: The neighborhood bar and lounge is home to frequent pageant nights, burlesque performances, charity events, drag shows and karaoke parties.
Try this: Try the bar’s specialty, a White Russian.
Phoenix
941 Elysian Fields Ave.; 504-945-9264; www.phoenixbarnola.com
Details: The 24-hour, two-story leather-themed bar and club is home to huge Pride and Decadence celebrations, pool tournaments and some dance nights.
Try this: Out late or up early? The Morning Special — served from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. — features PJs coffee with a shot of booze.