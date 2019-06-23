Somewhere under the rainbow.

Bourbon Pub and Parade

801 Bourbon St., 504-529-2107; www.bourbonpub.com

Details: The two-story French Quarter bar is home to dance parties, big-name DJ visits and show tunes-themed nights. The bar also hosts drag shows and karaoke parties, and is a hotspot during Southern Decadence.

Try this: A $15 “Drink and Drown” special — unlimited well drinks and draft beer — is a Sunday night staple from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friendly Bar

2301 Chartres St., 504-943-8929

Details: This low-key Faubourg Marigny bar is a favorite with locals and neighborhood regulars. There’s a no-frills bar inside, but a better spot to sit is out front on Chartres Street for people-watching.

Try this: Pucker up with a Jolly Rancher shot in flavors like watermelon, sour apple and wild raspberry.

Golden Lantern

1239 Royal St., 504-529-2860

Details: A favorite for Carnival pre and post-parade hangouts, this French Quarter bar provides a casual — and cash only — spot to catch up with friends or watch one of the frequent drag shows, like Reba Douglas’ "Sunday Jubilee."

Try this: The Lantern’s potent and peppery Bloody Mary is garnished with pickled green beans.

Good Friends Bar

740 Dauphine St., 504-566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com

Details: This popular French Quarter multi-level bar and dance club is open 24 hours and features a wraparound balcony on the second story Queen’s Head Pub.

Try this: The bar’s signature cocktail, the Separator, is a frozen brandy Alexander that goes down like a milkshake but packs a kick.

Mag’s 940

940 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-948-1888

Details: The neighborhood bar and lounge is home to frequent pageant nights, burlesque performances, charity events, drag shows and karaoke parties.

Try this: Try the bar’s specialty, a White Russian.

Phoenix

941 Elysian Fields Ave.; 504-945-9264; www.phoenixbarnola.com

Details: The 24-hour, two-story leather-themed bar and club is home to huge Pride and Decadence celebrations, pool tournaments and some dance nights.

Try this: Out late or up early? The Morning Special — served from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. — features PJs coffee with a shot of booze.