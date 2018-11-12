Bywater
Bar Redux
801 Poland Ave., (504) 592-7083; www.facebook.com/barredux; www.barredux.tumblr.com; @BarRedux
Neighborhood bar
The bar hosts live music, DJs and special events ranging from films to cabaret. The decor is music-themed, and there's outdoor seating on the patio, called the Scrapyard. Margaritas and Dark & Stormys are popular. Food offerings include Creole/Caribbean dishes and vegan options; the kitchen is open late. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sun.-Thu.
Bratz Y'all! Biergarten
617B Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com; @bratzyall
Restaurant bar
German bratwurst and roasted pork form the basis of the food menu, and the bar offers more than a dozen German beers, as well as wines and traditional German shots — and a courtyard for sipping them. During happy hour, draft and bottle beers are $2 off and Bavarian and Berliner sandwiches are $6. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Fri.
Bud Rip’s Old 9th Ward Bar
900 Piety St., (504) 945-5762; @budripsnola
Dive bar
The dog-friendly Bywater bar has video poker, a pool table and hosts occasional DJ nights. Popular drinks include beer and a shot specials and the ghost hibiscus margarita. Open daily. Happy hour 1 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com; @capuletbywater
Restaurant bar
The bar serves probiotic cocktails, natural wine and beer in an industrial space. The food menu includes sandwiches and salads with locally sourced produce. There’s a rooftop deck, and on nights and weekends the space operates as an events venue. Open Mon.-Fri. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Thu.
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com; @thecountryclubneworleans
Bar
Watch New Orleans Saints games here and get a free shot with every Black and Gold touchdown. There's also live music, “meet the locals” events, contemporary Creole fare, tapas and bar food, as well as outdoor seating around the backyard pool. Popular drinks include the Moonshine Mule, Stress Reliever and NOLA Nightcap. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com; @JunctionNOLA
Beer pub
The railroad-themed bar serves classic bar food, with burgers themed to regional railways. There's a rotating selection of 40 beers on tap and specialty brews. Every other Thursday the bar features a brewery with tastings of its beer and giveaways. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Mon.-Thu.
Parleaux Beer Lab
634 Lesseps St., (504) 702-8433; www.parleauxbeerlab.com; @ParleauxBeerLab
Beer pub
The funky neighborhood microbrewery and taproom serves a changing selection of house-brewed, small-batch craft beers. The large courtyard is family- and dog-friendly and hosts food trucks. There’s trivia on Monday and comedy on Sunday, both beginning at 8 p.m. Open Thu.-Mon. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon. & Thu.-Fri.
Saturn Bar
3067 St. Claude Ave., (504) 949-7532; www.saturnbarnola.com; @saturnbarnola
Neighborhood bar
The Bywater bar and music venue serves inexpensive beer and drinks and features King James and the Special Men every Monday night, Tiki Night every Wednesday and Mod Dance Party the second Saturday of the month, with live music many other nights. Open Wed.-Mon. No food. Happy hour 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Wed.-Mon.