Bon Ton Cafe
401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com
Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com
Braised beef short rib is served with rice pilaf and mushroom gravy. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Don’s Seafood
126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com
Char-broiled Jacked-Up oysters are topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper Jack cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mulate’s
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee and served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Toups’ Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com
The Meatery Board features a changing selection of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Toups South
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com
A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Tres Bon Cajun Meats
10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com Cajun egg rolls are filled with shrimp, andouille and cabbage. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Wayne Jacob's Smokehouse & Restaurant
Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant 769 W. Fifth St., LaPlace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com
A Smokehouse platter includes slow-smoked chicken, brisket, ribs, sausage, house-made barbecue sauce, salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$