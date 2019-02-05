NO.toups.epl.101718 cg 299

Chef Isaac Toups checks on the pork shoulder cooking for his boudin at Toups South restaurant in New Orleans.

 ADVOCATE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

Bon Ton Cafe

401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com

Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com

Braised beef short rib is served with rice pilaf and mushroom gravy. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Don’s Seafood

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Char-broiled Jacked-Up oysters are topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper Jack cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mulate’s

201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com

Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee and served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Toups’ Meatery 

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com

The Meatery Board features a changing selection of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$ 

Toups South

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com

A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$ 

Tres Bon Cajun Meats

10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com Cajun egg rolls are filled with shrimp, andouille and cabbage. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Wayne Jacob's Smokehouse & Restaurant

Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant 769 W. Fifth St., LaPlace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com

A Smokehouse platter includes slow-smoked chicken, brisket, ribs, sausage, house-made barbecue sauce, salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$

