A Brazilian flag catches drivers’ attention just past the “Welcome to Kenner” sign heading west on West Metairie Avenue. It’s a beacon for Brazilian restaurant Rox & Drew (2508 W. Metairie Ave.; www.roxdrew.business.site), which sits between a barber shop and a bar.
The name refers to Rodrigo and Endrew Carvalho, brothers from Sao Paulo, Brazil who moved to New Orleans six years ago with their family. After arriving in the area, Endrew worked at restaurants Kanno and Nomiya, learning to make sushi and ramen, before pivoting back to his native cuisine.
The Carvalhos opened the restaurant in September and serve traditional Brazilian fare in a bright, casual setting. The restaurant’s walls are covered by Rodrigo’s pencil drawings of famous figures, including American presidents, professional athletes and musicians.
Appetizers include a sampler plate of sausage, onions, fried yuca and farofa for $10 and crispy fried pasteles ($8) filled with beef, chicken, cheese or ham and cheese, all with creamy Catupiry, a Brazilian brand of soft cheese.
Larger dishes include steak or chicken with rice, beans and fried banana as well as a creamy preparation of yuca with bacon, cheese and sausage. A large burger, the X-Tudo, includes lettuce, tomato, egg, bacon, sausage, ham and cheese for $11.75, and Endrew says the kitchen will add an even larger burger as well as other items as the restaurant gets settled.
For dessert, customers can choose among several options including a Brazilian Coca-Cola float called a vaca preta; the hula hula, in which a hollowed-out half pineapple is filled with ice cream and toppings; or acai with ice cream or other toppings. Beverage options include Brazil’s popular Guarana Antarctica soda in addition to fruit drinks in flavors such as cupuacu, guava and mango.
Rox & Drew is one of several recent additions to the local Brazilian restaurant scene, joining Quitutes Cuisine in Arabi and Carnaval Lounge in the Bywater.
Rox & Drew is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.