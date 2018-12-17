Wataru Saeki knows his way around a piece of raw fish.
The chef moved to New Orleans from Japan 15 years ago and worked at Ninja Sushi on Oak Street before moving to Warehouse District restaurant Carmo (527 Julia St., 504-875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com) five years ago. He now helms the restaurant’s raw bar, which serves globally inspired raw dishes beyond sushi. Saeki spoke with Gambit about seafood dishes.
Gambit icon: Where did you learn your raw bar skills?
Saeki: I’m from Chiba, which is close to Tokyo — it’s like the Slidell of New Orleans. In Japan, it’s normal that you start eating sushi and raw fish very young — I was 3 or 4 years old. Every family makes hand rolls at home, with seasoned rice and a slice of fish. We put whatever we want in there. It’s like the Asian version of a taco with seasoned rice and seaweed instead of a tortilla. Japanese people really love seafood, especially sushi.
G: What are some of the different and new raw dishes you make?
S: The shima-style sushi we serve is a traditional approach to quick-curing fish that comes from the Japanese tropical islands. Shima means island, and in a lot of these tropical islands, preservation was a big thing. Quick-curing fish was a common method they used. We make a sauce with mirin, soy sauce and sake, which is like a marinating sauce. That’s a normal seasoning for shima-style sushi, but I also use Thai chilies, garlic and hot mustard, because people here love spice. I like to use a fatty fish like a salmon or an amberjack. We also get almaco jack, which is like kampachi.
There’s a Vietnamese ceviche called ca tai chanh that’s made with fish sauce, lime, ginger, mint, cilantro, red onions, cucumber, peanuts and chili peppers. Because it’s like a ceviche, we chop it up using a white fish like rondeau sea bream, which is also called sheepshead.
For the lomi lomi, which comes from the Hawaiian tradition, we usually use salmon that’s chopped with tomatoes, cucumber, lime, cilantro, red onions and peppers — either serranos or jalapenos.
There’s also a sivinche de camarones, which is from the Arequipa region of Peru. It’s raw shrimp that’s cured and topped with a sauce made out of chicha — a fermented corn beverage — and cooked with aji amarillo and some seasonings and shrimp stock. It’s chilled and poured over the shrimp and topped with fresh herbs.
G: What’s the best thing about your job?
S: I like making people happy, and eating is a fundamental thing. I used to work as a computer engineer. I liked it but I didn’t think that all of my life would be spent in front of a computer. It wasn’t good for me mentally. But this job is a natural thing and it’s different every time. Even just the cooking time or temperature makes a dish different. I don’t know what’s going on sometimes and that’s why I like it. Even in a hundred years, I could never know everything there is to know. I like people who never eat raw fish and then get used to it little by little, and then finally, they love it.