Self-taught baker Joy Wilson has written the popular baking blog www.joythebaker.com for the last decade. Five years ago, she made New Orleans her home and she holds baking tutorials and food styling workshops at her Bywater house. On Labor Day weekend, Wilson hosts The Bake Away (www.thebakeawaynola.com), a retreat featuring baking, food styling, photography and social media workshops and more. Wilson spoke with Gambit about the baking businesses.
Gambit: What inspired you to teach classes and workshops in your home?
Wilson: Much of what I do with my work — recipe development and writing cookbooks — is insular and on the computer. I wanted to connect with people in a real way and that, to me, is the spirit of New Orleans. We’re very connected people.
I sometimes miss working in a restaurant kitchen. The camaraderie is wonderful, and you learn a lot from each other. I don’t miss waking up early and I don’t miss baker’s hours, but at the Bakehouse, I’m trying to replicate some of that camaraderie and offer it to the community. There is a really big pop-up culture here, which is exciting to people like me who just want to experiment and see what the reaction is.
G: What kind of classes and workshops do you offer?
W: Right now we do food styling workshops where we’ll bake something together and learn how to style food. We do traditional start-to-finish baking classes — like pie baking, pie crusts and beignets. We also do Drake on Cake classes. I have an Instagram account called Drake on Cake, where I write Drake lyrics on cakes, which is just so silly. But it’s a really popular class because people learn how to frost and how to write on cakes, and then we do some styling around the cakes, too. I also do brunch workshops where 12 people get in the kitchen, make brunch and then sit down and eat together. I open the space up for private events, too. I’ve had a few businesses do styling classes with me — food businesses, catering businesses wanting to improve their social media — and I do workshops for people coming into town.
I like to partner with other makers around New Orleans. I did an event with Kathleen (Currie) of Smoke Perfume. She came and taught a scent workshop and we all made room sprays. I partnered with Sara (Perez Ekanger) from Antigua Floral. She’s taught people how to put together Mardi Gras wreaths and (she’s) done floral workshops. I also do this thing called Backyard Bagel, which I’m starting up again in fall. I make a bunch of bagels and schmears and open up my backyard. For $10, people get a bagel and coffee and can hang out in the backyard, and it’s really fun.
G: How do you work with people intimidated by baking?
W: It is intimidating, and I think it’s because baking is a lot of science. There are things that you simply have to get right in order to have success with whatever kind of baking you’re doing. Once you’ve learned the rules you can bend them, but some rules just can’t be bent. It’s hard to know what rule you can bend and what you can’t. That’s where people get tripped up. As a self-taught baker, I have a lot of perspective on what it feels like to be intimidated by recipes or ingredients and how to get past that. I can make things approachable for people because I’ve had to make them approachable for myself.