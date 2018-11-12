The Boot Bar and Grill
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com; @thebootnola
College bar
By day, The Boot is a casual spot for a cold pitcher of beer and snacks. By night, it's packed with partying college students. Broadway Pizza next door serves pizza, burgers, salads and wraps. Open daily.
Carrollton Station
8140 Willow St., (504) 865-9190; www.carrolltonstation.com; @carrollton_station
Neighborhood bar
The Carrollton-area favorite keeps neighbors coming back for its frosted chalices filled with tap beers. There's a large back patio, nightly beer specials and weekly events like a long-running Wednesday night open-mic comedy show and Thursday night trivia. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com; @chaisdelachaise
Wine bar
The comfortable wine bar is dog-friendly and has outdoor seating, plus frequent specials including wine flights on Tuesday, which also is service industry night, wine Wednesday featuring deals on bottles of wine and cheese plates, and $5 froses all day Friday. The food menu is globally inspired and includes small and large plates. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sun.
Cooter Brown's Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com; @cooterbrowns504
Beer pub
Cooter Brown's is famed for its extensive beer list (400, 82 of them on tap) and serving brews very cold. There's outdoor seating, darts, pool and video poker. Oysters, po-boys, burgers and pub food are available. Open daily.Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Madigan's
800 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9455; www.madigansandgbs.com
Neighborhood Bar
Jazz & Heritage Festival posters from all eras line the walls throughout this neighborhood bar. The New Orleans theme continues with free red beans and rice on Mondays and a nightly drink special that starts at 10 p.m. Drink menu favorites include the bloody mary and a beer and Jameson shot. Beef for burgers is ground fresh in house, and there are wings, fish, salads, chicken and desserts. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Rock 'N' Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com; @rocknbowlnola
Music club
The storied bowling alley hosts live music Wednesday through Saturday (and sometimes Sunday) and has a full bar. There's also swing dancing on Monday, salsa dance lessons and more. The food counter offers burgers, chicken wings, pizza and appetizers, or patrons can order from Ye Olde College Inn next door. There's outdoor seating. Open daily.
Shamrock Bar N' Grill
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
Sports bar
The bar describes itself as a "Chuck E. Cheese's for adults," with arcade games, darts, pool, pingpong, corn hole, video poker, sports on TV and a beer pong tournament every Friday and Saturday (winners get bar tabs paid and prizes). The food menu includes burgers, chicken wings and more. Open daily. Bar food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge
7612 Oak St., (504) 861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com; @snakeandjakes
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly dive bar is a favorite late-night haunt for people who just don't want the party to end (it doesn't open until 7 p.m.). Tucked in an Uptown residential area, the bar is decked in Christmas lights year around and a Santa statue sports a New Orleans Saints jersey. Beers and shots are popular choices, and happy hour features $2.50 well drinks and $2 beer. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 7 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com; @yeoldecollegeinn
Restaurant bar
The farm-to-table restaurant pulls fresh produce, herbs and eggs from its farm, located next to the restaurant, and incorporates them into seasonal dishes and cocktails. Opened in 1933, the food and drinks menus have changed over the years, today offering Louisiana seafood as well as duck, steak, veal and other entrees. Order an entree and get $5 off at Rock 'N' Bowl next door. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.