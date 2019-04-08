Med-city dining

Middle Eastern restaurant Fattoush is now open at 1561 Tulane Ave.

The spot opened quietly last month a few doors down from Vietnamese restaurant Pho Tau Bay and near the LSU School of Medicine.

Its casual menu of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare features appetizers such as hummus topped with fried cauliflower, labneh, baba ghanoush, stuffed grape leaves and fried kibbeh. Larger dishes include kebabs, lamb, beef, shawarma platters, gyro and falafel sandwiches, chicken tikka and grilled salmon.

For desserts, there are baklava, kunafa, a shredded phyllo dough pastry, and mouhalabieh, a Lebanese milk flan flavored with rose water. The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol but offers Lebanese iced tea, Turkish coffee and soft drinks.

The eatery joins a growing number of restaurants to open on Tulane Avenue since University Medical Center New Orleans opened in 2015. Fattoush is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. — HELEN FREUND

First bite

Following a brief delay, Uptown taco hub Barracuda (3984 Tchoupitoulas St.; www.eatbarracuda.com) opens Tuesday, April 9.

The indoor/outdoor taco and margarita spot was scheduled to open last month but a snag in permitting caused a delay. In the meantime, it has been hosting breakfast taco pop-ups.

Owner Brett Jones drew inspiration for the menu from travels in Mexico and the American Southwest. The short daily menu will feature tacos filled with chicken with achiote and citrus adobo, fried catfish with crema, cabbage, onion, cilantro and pomegranate, pork belly carnitas with charred pineapple and a rotating seasonal vegetable taco. A spread of breakfast tacos available all day speaks to the Tex-Mex influence. There also is queso, chips and guacamole.

The bar serves draft margaritas and cocktails, Mexican and local craft beers, wine and nonalcoholic beverages like aguas frescas, horchata and Mexican coke.

Barracuda is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. — HELEN FREUND

When the Levee bakes

Roughly two years after branching out on her own, baker Christina Balzebre will open a brick-and-mortar space for her nomadic bread and pastry business, Levee Baking Co.

Balzebre, who is originally from Miami, helmed the bread program at the Link Restaurant Group, where she oversaw bread operations for all of its restaurants, including Herbsaint and Cochon. She also worked at Willa Jean. In January 2017, she launched her business, selling naturally leavened sourdough breads and pastries at pop-ups across the city. She landed a permanent weekend spot inside the Mosquito Supper Club on Dryades Street, where she stayed for two years.

Levee added bakers Diego Martin-Perez and Sara Levasseur, who also runs Jamboree Jams. Both will join her at the new location.

Popular Levee items that will be on the new menu include biscuits, kouign-amann pastries, black sesame seed-dusted tarts, fruit and vegetable-studded focaccia loaves and buttermilk chocolate pies. The menu also has sandwiches and salads, and gluten-free and vegan options will be available, Balzebre says.

“We’re going to have a really small menu, but it will be different every week depending on what’s in season,” she says. Initially the spot will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week, and Balzebre hopes to add a daily happy hour with beer, wine and a menu of snacks.

Balzebre said she’s taking a temporary break from farmers markets to work on the new space but hopes to return within three weeks. She plans to expand bakery hours to full time by the end of May. — HELEN FREUND

High on the Hogs

Hogs for the Cause (www.hogsforthecause.org), the barbecue festival benefiting families with children being treated for pediatric brain cancer, announced winners in food and fundraising categories for its 11th event held March 29-30 on the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena. The Aporkalypse Now team won Best Ribs and was named Grand Champion. Mr. Pigglesworth won the whole hog title. Swineaux had the best bacon dish, Notorious PIG served the best sandwich and Swine Krewe won best creative pork dish.

Fleur de Que, which has dominated the fundraising category in recent years, won again with a total of $442,442 raised. The organization has not yet announced the festival’s fundraising total. — WILL COVIELLO