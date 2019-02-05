Chinese Bao & Noodle
2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com
Cumin-braised lamb shoulder is spiced with chilies and ginger and tossed with hand-ripped housemade biang biang noodles, carrots, cilantro and radish. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
China Orchid Restaurant
704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com A seafood hot pot includes shrimp, crawfish, scallops, tofu and vegetables in brown sauce with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
China Rose
3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com
Fish is cooked with hot peppers and mixed vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Five Happiness
3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935 Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant
2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928 Four Happiness combines pork, chicken, beef and vegetables in a stir fry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jung’s Golden Dragon
3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com
The Happy Family includes beef, chicken and pork cooked with vegetables in brown sauce and served with fried noodles. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red’s Chinese
3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com
Fried Craw rangoons are filled with crawfish and cream cheese and served with diced jalapenos. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Star
8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com
Salt and pepper shrimp is served with vegetables, bean curd and white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China
600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com
Hong Kong-style honey-pecan shrimp are topped with a sweet glaze and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$