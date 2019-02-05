Banana Blossom
500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com
Chiang Mai noodles are served in a northern Thai-style yellow curry with pickled mustard, red onion, fried shallots and cilantro with crunchy fried noodles on top. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Secret Thai Restaurant
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant
Drunken noodles include chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or tofu and onions, mushrooms, carrots and basil in spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
SukhoThai
2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com
Drunken fried rice is prepared in a wok with egg, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper, onion, chili paste, sweet basil and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Thai Mint
1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com
Shrimp or chicken pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Thai Zaap Cafe
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com
Thai chili paste seafood includes shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn and spicy Thai chili paste. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$