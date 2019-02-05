Secret_Thai_Restaurant_Chalmette_2

Secret Thai Restaurant serves traditional Thai dishes.

 Advocate file photo by Cheryl Gerber

Banana Blossom

500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com

Chiang Mai noodles are served in a northern Thai-style yellow curry with pickled mustard, red onion, fried shallots and cilantro with crunchy fried noodles on top. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Secret Thai Restaurant

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant

Drunken noodles include chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or tofu and onions, mushrooms, carrots and basil in spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

SukhoThai

2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com

Drunken fried rice is prepared in a wok with egg, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper, onion, chili paste, sweet basil and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Thai Mint

1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com

Shrimp or chicken pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Thai Zaap Cafe

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com

Thai chili paste seafood includes shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn and spicy Thai chili paste. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

