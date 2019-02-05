Agave House
2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com
An Angus beef filet is topped with chimichurri pesto, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro and served with pesto fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com
Torta ahogada features slow-roasted pork on bolillo bread with black bean puree, avocado, crema, Cotija cheese, cumin-pickled onion and spicy chili salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
La Paz tacos are corn tortillas filled with fried shrimp, cabbage and chipotle dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
Flautas de Borrego features two large taquitos filled with lamb, served with Mexican sour cream and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Catty Shack
1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex
Queso dip is made with onions and poblano, jalapeno and serrano peppers and served with pico de gallo and house-fried tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Country Flame
620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com
Ropa vieja is shredded beef in Spanish-style red sauce served with rice, black beans and salad. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
Enchiladas de tinga feature chipotle-braised chicken, roasted poblano cream, queso Cotija, refried beans and Mexican rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
A Michoacan mixed grill includes wet-aged skirt steak, chicken breast, chorizo, shrimp, sauteed vegetables and drizzles of chimichurri and guajillo chimichurri. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Paso
Citywide; www.elpasomex.com
Plato El Paso includes a chile relleno, a beef tostada, a beef enchilada, a beef taco, a burrito and a flauta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Pavo Real
4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com
Mole poblano features roasted chicken in a dark mole with slaw and tortillas. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
Quesadillas are flour tortillas filled with cheese and a choice of meat such as tinga chicken, shrimp, al pastor, carnitas, chorizo or vegetables and served with pico de gallo and salsa rojo. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Habanero’s
69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com
Playeros tacos are filled with shrimp, bacon, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos, red cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Citywide; www.izzos.com
A build-your-own burrito includes a choice of meat (steak, ground beef, chicken, pork, shrimp), vegetables, cheeses, salsa, sour cream and other toppings. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Johnny Sanchez
930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com
Arroz con pollo features wood-grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, poblanos, avocado and crispy puffed rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
A red chile chicken quesadilla is filled with grilled adobo chicken, goat cheese and spinach and served with cucumber salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
La Carreta
812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com
A burrito Supreme features grilled chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Casita Taqueria
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
El Fuego tacos are filled with brisket, pico de gallo, garlic verde and Oaxaca cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Tue. and Fri.-Sat. $
Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com
Tacos feature corn, flour or wheat tortillas filled with meats such as carne asada, ground beef, marinated pork or shredded chipotle chicken topped with onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans
A Juicy Lucy burger is an 8-ounce patty topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and Lucy’s sauce on a Dong Phuong roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Nacho Mama’s Mexican Grill
Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com
Mamachitas are fried tortillas filled with cheese, tomato and roasted habanero, jalapeno, serrano and red bell peppers served with ancho pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Santa Fe
3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com
Marinated and grilled octopus is served with organic greens, red beets and cilantro lime aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Superior Grill
3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com
Street tacos can be filled with brisket, pork, duck or chicken tinga with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Taqueria Corona
1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com
Shrimp and cheese fill flautas served with guacamole and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Velvet Cactus
6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com
Corona shrimp tacos feature fried or grilled shrimp topped with Creole slaw, pickled red onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Zocalo
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com
Posole verde soup includes chicken, hominy, tomatillo and green chiles and is served with avocado, onion, cilantro, radishes, cabbage and Cotija cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$