Terrytown pastry shop Eclair Delicieux (900 Terry Parkway, Suite 220, 504-324-9676) offers a free class on making macarons at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The first class in the series attracted 40 attendees and space is first come, first served. Participants receive free coffee and a macaron sample as well as a recipe, owner Patty Dinh says.
“I also offer trade secrets,” Dinh adds.
Dinh learned her craft at the French Pastry School in Chicago but came home to New Orleans to pursue her career. She opened Eclair Delicieux in December 2017, while she was nine months pregnant.
“I spent the whole last term of my pregnancy tiling and painting,” Dinh says.
Dihn located the business on the West Bank because that’s where she was born and raised and where her family lives.
At Eclair Delicieux, She produces a diverse selection of sweets.
“I don’t have a set menu,” Dinh says. “We do a little of everything. That’s what we are in this city as a whole.”
Dinh says the bakery’s specialties are macarons and “anything that puffs or anything with layers.” The counter selection features entremet pastries with layers of delicate cake and airy mousse, crepe cakes topped with creme brulee custard, glossy cream puffs and chocolate cake. Macarons come in a variety of colors and flavors from Chantilly cake to king cake and jackfruit, one of Dinh’s creations.
There also are seasonal treats such Halloween-inspired orange meringues and dulce de leche sandwich cookies with fleur de lis cutouts. Drinks include bubble teas and coffee and espresso drinks.
In addition to expanding class offerings, Dinh is working on opening an Eclair Delicieux in the Warehouse District on Howard Avenue near Baronne Street in November.