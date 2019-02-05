Acme Oyster House
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com
A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Barrow’s
8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com
A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Basin Seafood & Spirits
3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com
Crawfish macaroni and cheese features three-cheese bechamel sauce, crawfish tails and a panko crust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bevi Seafood Co.
236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com
A Peacemaker po-boy features fried Louisiana shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Bistro Orleans
3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com
Fried catfish tops fettuccine tossed with shrimp, andouille and spicy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, oregano, garlic and lemon butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com
Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crawfish and crab legs are served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bonefish Grill
4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com
Wood-grilled Chilean sea bass is served with two sides such as garlic potatoes, jasmine rice, coleslaw or vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Borgne
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com
Fish in a bag features pompano with jumbo lump crabmeat, artichoke, capers and white wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Briquette
701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com
Louisiana redfish is served on the half-shell with crawfish relish and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., Dinner daily. $$$
Casamento’s Restaurant
4330 Magazine St., (504) 462-1774; www.casamentosrestaurant.com
Char-grilled oysters are smothered in butter, garlic and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sun. Cash only. $$
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com
Crunchy wasabi tuna features an 8-ounce tuna steak finished with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and a sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Charles Seafood
8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com
A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com
The fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Corner Oyster House
500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
De-No Seafood Restaurant
505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com
Blackened redfish De-No is topped with crab stuffing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Deanie’s Seafood
841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com
Head-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com
Signature char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Elysian Seafood
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 323-9123; www.elysianseafood.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Grana Padano cheese, roasted garlic and herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com
A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
The Galley Seafood
2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar
3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com
A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee and turtle soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar
1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com
Lagniappe crab cake seafood pasta includes shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish tails and linguine in a seafood cream sauce topped with a breaded and fried lump crab cake. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net The Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House
901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com
A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, boiled potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Kenner Seafood
3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net
A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Burgers and Seafood
872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com
Blackened, fried or grilled shrimp fill tacos topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Landry’s Seafood House
620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com
Crab cakes are served with lemon butter, asparagus and pimiento cheese grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Le Bayou 503 Bourbon St., (504)529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com
Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch and Dinner daily. $$
LemonShark Poke
2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com
A California Roll bowl includes crab salad, avocado, cucumber salad, carrots, onions, ginger eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Middendorf’s
30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
301 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 872-9975; 512 Bienville St., (504) 309-4848; 1327 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-0169; 3117 21st St., Metairie, (504) 833-6310; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and a choice of jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant
910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
New Orleans Creole Cookery
508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com
Blackened redfish is served with dill beurre blanc, Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Oceana Grill
739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are sauteed in peppery lemon butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar
1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com
Fried eggplant and a crab cake top angel hair pasta in crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Sat.-Sun. $$
Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com
Fish sticks are fried with a NOLA Brewing beer batter and served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Pier 424 Seafood Market
424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com
Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Poke-Chan
2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com
A Thai Spice poke bowl includes yellowtail, mixed greens, seaweed salad, cucumbers, macadamia nuts, sweet onions, edamame, lotus root chips, fried garlic and spicy Thai sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Poke Loa
701 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 605-4184; 939 Girod St., (504) 571-5174; 3341 Magazine St., (504) 309-9993; www.eatpokeloa.com
A salmon poke bowl includes rice or spring greens and choices of toppings including crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi tobiko, cilantro, sweet onion, lemon-miso aioli, ponzu, chili paste and sesame oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Royal House Oyster Bar
441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com
Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with bread crumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Salvo’s Seafood
7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com
The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
A Maine lobster roll is topped with pickled cucumber, fennel, herbs and lemon and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Seither’s Seafood
279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com
A fried green tomato BLT po-boy is topped with remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar
105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com
Char-broiled oyster pasta is topped with Parmesan and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Stingray’s Restaurant and Bar
1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com
A grilled shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic, herbs, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and butter and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Two Tony’s Restaurant
8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com
Baked eggplant, shrimp and crabmeat au gratin are topped with sharp cheddar and Romano bread crumbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant
5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482
A Big Boy seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, crawfish, fish, crab claws, frog legs, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and jambalaya, potato salad, fries or a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Zimmer’s Seafood
4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood
A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $