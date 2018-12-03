Mid-City breakfast joint Wakin' Bakin' has taken over the building at 3625 Prytania St., formerly home to Bluebird Cafe and Coulis, which closed this summer.
The new restaurant features the same menu of breakfast items as the Mid-City location, such as omelets, breakfast bowls and burritos. Breakfast sandwiches include the BAT Pig, which is a fried egg, cheddar, bacon, avocado and tomato on a croissant, and the Breakfast Club, which includes bacon, cheddar, ham, chicken, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread.
The restaurant's Banks Street flagship opened in 2013, following a year when the kitchen operated as a pop-up at Mid-City bar Holy Ground.
The Uptown location of Wakin' Bakin' will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.