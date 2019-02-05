Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Hoshun Restaurant
1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com
A Playboy sushi roll includes spicy tuna, tempura-fried shrimp and asparagus, mango, honey wasabi, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
LUVI
5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com
Mala Holla is spicy beef shank with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Maypop
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com
Hand-pulled noodles are tossed with blue crab, pork sausage, tofu and mapo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$