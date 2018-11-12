Metairie has seen a tiny boom in Korean and Korean-inspired restaurants in the past few years. Korea House has been the cuisine’s standard bearer for years, and it has been joined recently by Gogi Korean Restaurant on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Gin Korean BBQ Restaurant on N. Arnoult Road. This summer, Nola Korea opened in a strip mall on Cleary Avenue.
Nolakorea isn’t a tabletop-barbecue grilling joint and instead offers a straightforward selection of traditional dishes.
A recent meal started with the arrival of a selection of banchan, small plates of items meant to complement a meal. They included sesame-laced cucumbers, sweet strips of fish cake, crumbling tofu marinated in soy sauce and a fiery house-made kimchi. Fried dumplings, or pot stickers, are crispy dough pockets filled with a cabbage, vegetables and pork, served with a scallion-laced soy dipping sauce, and they’re a good light appetizer.
Korean-style fried chicken has become popular, and the version here features batter-heavy, craggy-edged pieces. Nolakorea’s ganjang chicken wings arrived with a perfectly cooked crispy-skinned shell, a thick, bronze lacquer of Korean teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds. Each bite gave way to tender meat with a subtle sweet and salty finish.
Larger dishes included Korean staples such as bibimbap and beef bulgogi, but I found myself gravitating to the pork version, jeyuk-bokkeum. Stir-fried strips of marinated pork and onions are served in a shimmering crimson sauce, which gets heat from gochujang, a fermented Korean chili paste. Though tasty, the dish had unexpected sweetness, and several dishes were too sweet. Tteok-bokki arrived swimming in a one-dimensional saccharine-sweet sauce. The tasty rice cakes are usually the star of this dish, but they didn’t stand up to the odd inclusion of pieces of hot dog (described on the menu as “ham”) and an overly sweet sauce.
On the menu, chili pepper icons are meant to inform diners of a given dish’s spiciness, but I found few dishes delivered the promised levels of heat. One exception was a plate of kimchi-jjigae, which was lip-searingly hot in the best possible way. The bright crimson stew is served bubbling in a traditional clay pot, bobbing with soft pieces of tofu, threads of fiery kimchi and strips of fatty pork.
The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol, but a delicious sweet cinnamon iced tea was oddly reminiscent of Mexican horchata, but without milk. It was sugary but refreshing.
Some of the sweet items are disappointing, but Nolakorea is a welcome addition to Metairie’s budding Korean dining scene.