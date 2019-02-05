Asakusa
1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com
Baked salmon is served with snow crab and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Asuka Sushi & Hibachi
7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com
An Aloha roll features salmon, snow crab, avocado, mango and mango sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Chiba
8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com
A St. Claude Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine
5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com
Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Haiku
4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com
A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hana Japanese Restaurant
8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634
The Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ikura Hibachi-Sushi-Ramen
310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net
A Kraken roll features fried calamari, snow crab, smelt roe, crab stick, avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Kais
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 509-0010; www.pythianmarket.com
A Lomalom poke bowl includes wild-caught yellowfin tuna, sushi rice or spring greens, vegetables and spicy house-made dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Kanno California Sushi Bar
3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com
A Caterpillar roll features snow crab, eel and avocado. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Kin
4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin
The “fish bowl” features roasted Gulf fish, kimchi, greens, confit mushrooms and seafood tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Little Tokyo
364 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532
A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Little Tokyo
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com
Hibachi rice is grilled with onions, carrots, egg and garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Masterp1ece
1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine
A Super Dragon roll includes snow crab, avocado, eel, eel sauce and bonito flakes. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com
A Deluxe roll features tempura-fried shrimp, rice and cream cheese in seaweed paper topped with snow crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes and barbecue eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Miyako Hibachi & Sushi
1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com
A Miyako hibachi special includes lobster, filet mignon, shrimp, fried rice, clear soup, salad, noodles and mixed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Nomiya
4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com
Kuro ramen features pork, egg, leeks, noodles, ginger, pork broth and garlic oil. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Rock-n-Sake
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com
Sushi deviled eggs feature truffle and sesame filling topped with tuna tartare and tobiko. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Royal Sushi & Bar
1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com
Tonkotsu ramen includes chicken, beef, shrimp or barbecued pork in pork broth with boiled egg, bamboo shoots and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Sake Cafe
817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com
A Tiger roll features tuna, salmon, barbecued eel, scallions, smelt roe, tempura flakes and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sake Cafe Uptown
2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Taste of Tokyo
10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com
Lettuce wraps are filled with minced shrimp and chicken, mushrooms and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Tsunami Sushi
Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/tsunamineworleans
Pimp salad features seared tuna, snow crab, krab stick, cucumber, tomato, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame-soy-ponzu dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Wasabi
900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com
A chirashi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$