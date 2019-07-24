Erica Buher began working full-time on her ice cream pop-up and catering business Just Delights in January 2018. On Sunday, July 21, she opened an ice cream shop, Sundae Best (2317 Burgundy St.; @justdelightsnola), at the Hotel Peter & Paul in Faubourg Marigny.
Buher makes a dozen flavors including mint chocolate chip, vanilla bean, cookies and cream, dark chocolate, peanut crackle and jam, honey and Zapp's, lemon bar, dulce de leche and toasted coconut, which is vegan. Current seasonal offerings are peach and watermelon lemonade sorbet. Ice cream is available in cups or sugar or hand-made waffle cones and there's a selection of toppings including caramel, hot fudge, nuts and sprinkles. Buher will add a menu of sundaes, milkshakes and floats sometime in August.
Sundae best occupies the street-front space in the hotel complex's Convent building, a peach-colored wooden structure that looks like neighboring Faubourg Marigny homes.
The shop is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday. It's open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Buher spoke to Gambit about Just Delights in November 2018.