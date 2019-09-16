Pizza Domenica opened its second location (3200 Banks Street; 504-459-2072; www.pizzadomenica.com) Sept. 13, taking over the former Echo’s Pizza site at the corner of Banks and South Lopez streets in Mid-City.
The new location shares the same food menu as the original Magazine Street restaurant, including garlic knots, wood-roasted cauliflower and shaved Brussels sprouts salad and more than a dozen varieties of wood-fired pizzas and calzones. To provide the heat needed to make Pizza Domenica’s blistered crusts, a gas line was added to the oven.
The beverage selection in Mid-City is different from the uptown list. All wines are on tap, apart from some canned sparkling options, and cocktails such as the Venetian Spritz hew more closely to traditional Italian offerings. Mid-City’s beer list is shorter due to space constraints, but it includes several local and Italian brews.
The light and airy space has been made lighter with white walls. The area around the pizza oven has been reconfigured to expedite the flow of pies for delivery. The bar area in the rear has been highlighted with white subway tiles, and new landscaping, sunshades and fans have been added to the patio. Televisions have been added inside and outside.
Those who miss Echo’s brunch service may be pleased to know that this Pizza Domenica location will serve weekend brunch, and nearly half of that menu is dedicated to bagels.
Pizzas range from $12 for cheese to $22 for char-broiled oysters. Pizza Domenica’s Monday through Friday happy hour features half-price pizza, draft beer and wines by the glass.
Both restaurants are operated by BRG Hospitality, formerly Besh Restaurant Group.
Pizza Domenica in Mid-City is open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.