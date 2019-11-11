Therese Nelson is a private chef and founder of www.blackculinaryhistory.com. She posts content about black chefs, cookbooks and culinary history, and the group uses social media to network, crowdfund projects and share information. Nelson presents a talk and cooking demonstration for the Ray Charles Program in African American Material Culture at Dillard University’s Georges Auditorium at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Gambit: Who are some of the historical black culinary figures that should be more widely known?

Nelson: Some of the most powerful work I am doing is that these names give us the truth of our foundational legacy in this country. I started researching chefs like James Hemings, Hercules (Posey) and Malinda Russell — chefs who were enslaved who were really our first credible trained chefs in this country. It’s a narrative that you can’t divorce yourself from. If I am a uniquely American chef by birthright, these chefs make the case for my autonomy and my agency in this industry.

Hemings is literally our first trained American chef. He was (Thomas) Jefferson’s chef. He went to France with a delegation before the Revolution and trained. He could have been free. He would have been automatically free entering France. Hemings understood his place as an American. It’s tricky to understand the agency of an enslaved person in that era, but he made a deal with Jefferson and came back to the United States and trained cooks at Monticello. So Monticello was the country’s first cooking school. He stayed on. He had children who were enslaved. It’s a complicated relationship with Jefferson, but food took (Hemings) around the world. He came back to the country; that’s an act of patriotism. You don’t have Edna Lewis without Hemings. You don’t have that Virginia legacy without Hemings.

G: How did you start your website?

N: It started as a personal project and my thought processes about what being black in the culinary industry meant. It’s grown into a social network and it’s part archive… Now the network is mainly on Facebook. There are about 5,000 members, and it’s got 3,000 chefs from around the globe. It’s interesting to see who’s connecting and see books getting published. Michael Twitty funded his “Cooking Gene” project through the group. He’s a culinary historian and writer. “The Cooking Gene” won a James Beard (Foundation) award. He used our group to crowdsource the research project that founded that work.

Blackfoodfolks is an Instagram-based group in New York. It’s the (kind of tool) you want to have in any trade organization. It’s become critical. We were in New Orleans a year ago for Howard Conyers’ Gumbo Jubilee. We were all affected by how simple it could be to connect with each other. It’s similar to Julia Turshen’s EATT (Equity At The Table), but it’s a really simple platform. That sort of project is growing. You can’t say we don’t exist, because here it is. It’s a program that lists women and food — if you’re looking for African American chefs in Seattle, there they are. If you’re looking for queer women in food writing in the Midwest, here’s the listings.

G: How has your research affected your cooking?

N: I am able to define my own range. As a younger chef, my range was narrow. I hadn’t caught up to the idea of a more full identity. I am an ingredient-driven chef. I think of it as new American with a very African view. It hadn’t occurred to me 10 years ago that there couldn’t be specificity within (the cooking of the) African Diaspora. It’s great that the culinary world has caught up. I can find palm oil in Whole Foods. If I am going to use sugar, it’s going to be sorghum. I can use fonio instead of couscous. I have a responsibility as a chef to be as thoughtful about culture as about technique.