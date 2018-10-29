Isaac Toups released his first cookbook, “Chasing the Gator: Isaac Toups and the New Cajun Cooking” Oct. 23. A native of Rayne, Toups chronicles his childhood in south Louisiana and the hunting and fishing camps that were the source of his culinary awakening.
After years cooking in New Orleans, he opened two restaurants: Toups’ Meatery (845 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com) in Mid-City and Toups South (1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-304-2147; www.toupssouth.com) inside the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. Toups spoke to Gambit about the cookbook and Cajun cuisine.
Gambit: What does “Chasing the Gator” mean?
Toups: “Chasing the Gator” is an allegory — I’m the gator. I’m always chasing flavors; I’m never really satisfied and I’m always just looking. Whenever we travel, it’s all about the food. Food is something I live for and, you know, it was the coolest thing we could think of as well.
G: What’s it like trying to turn your cooking experiences and culinary background into a cookbook for others?
T: Difficult. Jennifer Cole, the writer, and I spent countless hours where she just recorded me talking about my upbringing and cooking and she did a marvelous job turning it into something that is readable.
I had to go back and redo how I normally work. I never measure. I never write anything down. It’s all in my head. I have a great memory for food, so that was probably the most difficult part for me. I had to figure out, “OK, well, what is a pinch?” Or, how do you describe the color of a roux to someone who’s never seen one? Or, the gumbo will be done when it looks like what? What are the words we are looking for? All that was difficult and time-consuming but worth it in the end. We also figured out that my pinch is actually a full teaspoon; it’s a four-finger pinch of salt. That made a difference.
Cajun cuisine is always evolving. From its inception, Cajun cooking was an immigrant-based food — with French influences and influences they picked up in Nova Scotia before coming down to south Louisiana. Then (there are) the Native American influences and Spanish influences. Now, it’s been melding with Creole and a whole bunch of other (cuisines) and it’s always evolving, it’s always changing. We’re using better products, better techniques and we can get new ingredients. I think all cuisines go through changes and as we modernize it we take a different approach to it. We’re sourcing better pigs now and we’ve got locally sourced vegetables now. In years to come it will change again.
G: What one recipe had to be included in the book?
T: For me, it was the crackling recipe. People still can’t believe I’m giving it away, but I give all my recipes away. I want people to experience Cajun food, and cracklings was definitely the one. It’s difficult to do, but it’s only two ingredients: pork fat and pork belly. It’s all technique-driven and it was the hardest one to explain and probably the longest one to explain. It’s like trying to phone-in risotto to someone who has never made risotto. At the same time, that’s just rice and stock.