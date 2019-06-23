Tap into some superlative suds and find something new to try.

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak St., 504-324-6558

Details: The sister spot to wine bar Oak, this beer bar and gastropub is home to a lively Riverbend crowd. A large, shaded patio is great for groups while booths and a sleek bar inside provide a more intimate experience.

Try this: With 30 beers on tap, guests can pick from a large selection of local brews, like Urban South’s Lime Cucumber Gose.

Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., 505-586-9423; www.theavenuepub.com

Details: The Lower Garden District mainstay is open 24 hours and is constantly updating its selection of more than 47 different beers on tap. There’s a heavy emphasis on American regional craft brews.

Try this: Try the Farmhouse Slang, a saison-style farmhouse ale from Great Raft Brewing Co.

Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, 985-727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

Details: The Northshore beer pub features an extensive list of both imported and domestic brews, plus the balcony overlooking Lake Pontchartrain offers a killer space to relax and unwind.

Try this: Choose from 43 different draft selections, including the Ella, a fruity hopped pilsner from Port Orleans Brewing Co.

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., 504-891-1516;, 5135 Canal Blvd., 504-488-4191; www.draftfreak.com

Details: Both locations of this popular beer haunt feature large outdoor patios with large-screen TVs for game watching, a menu of casual bar fare and a lengthy selection of imported and domestic beers.

Try this: For a light, refreshing quaff, try the Apricot Hefeweizen from Wasatch Brewery.

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., 504-522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Details: This lively and often crowded French Quarter spot doubles as a full sit-down restaurant with a Creole-inspired menu and a selection of the spot’s signature beers. Four flagship beers are brewed in-house and there always is a seasonal brew on rotation.

Try this: Try the Red Stallion, a malty, copper-hued Vienna-style ale.

Crown & Anchor English Pub

200 Pelican Ave., 504-227-1007; www.crownandanchor.pub

Details: Feel like you’ve crossed the pond at this charming Algiers Point pub, which is outfitted with U.K. trinkets and memorabilia. The bar boasts a list of imported and domestic draft selections, and pints are $1 off during weekday happy hours (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.).

Try this: Try the Blackthorn Dry Cider, a dry and crisp cider that’s perfect on a hot day.

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap

132 Royal St., 504-309-4797; www.olesaint.com

Details: The beer-focused bar from former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister is just off Canal Street and includes a casual menu of New Orleans standbys and a beer list with a heavy focus on local and regional brewers.

Try this: Try the Ghost in the Machine, a heavy New England-style IPA from Parish Brewing Co.