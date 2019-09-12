Local breweries have produced a crop of new beers for fall. Here are some recent and upcoming releases.
Port Orleans Brewing Co. (4124 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-266-2332) rereleased Tropical Gleason, a fruited hazy IPA with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5.8% and more pineapple than last year’s release for extra juiciness. A portion of the profits from this beer will be donated to Team Gleason to support its mission to provide care for people living with ALS.
Port Orleans also collaborated with Seattle’s Geaux Brewing to create Geaux to Port IPA, a New England-style, hop-dominated IPA with 7.7% ABV blended with oats, wheat and Skagit Valley malt, which was developed at Washington State University, where Steve Gleason went to college.
Port Orleans releases its fall seasonal, Coffee Break, a 6.5% ABV coffee stout brewed with local French Truck Coffee, on Sept. 28.
Abita Brewing Co. (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143) will release Hop 99 in late September. It’s a 99-calorie IPA with a 4.2% ABV.
NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996) released three brews on August 30. Peaches en Regalia is a 7.8% ABV milkshake IPA made with peaches, lactose and various hops. Strange But Not a Stranger is a dry-hopped gose with passionfruit and citra hops. It’s 5.5% ABV. The fall seasonal, Darkest Before Dawn, is a 5.6 % ABV Munich-style dark lager.
NOLA Brewing Co. introduces blueberry-flavored Blue Steel IPA at Pour Decisions at teh brewery on Sept 27. The event features music by Cedric Burnside and Alvin Youngblood Hart. The beer will be available for distribution in October. In November, the brewery will release Pineapple Upside Down Cake IPA made with pineapple, vanilla and lactose, and Girl Scout Cookie, a milk stout with chocolate and mint.
In Bywater, Parleaux Beer Lab (634 Lesseps St., 504-702-8433) will roll out a traditional German Oktoberfest Marzen-style ale, but lighter to suit New Orleans’ warmer fall weather. The microbrewer’s Dragonfruit Sour Ale is billed as bright and complex with a pink color, blended from barrel-aged sour ales refermented with dragonfruit. Barrel-Aged Bearded Brothers is a dry, earthy, herbal Norwegian-style farmhouse ale made with wild yeast and aged in oak, and Bayou Drift is a subtly tart, mixed-fermentation saison.
Miel Brewery & Taproom (405 6th St., 504-372-4260) put out a New England Milkshake IPA dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial and Amarillo hops. It will re-release Flor de Jamaica, a hibiscus gose with cinnamon bark and pink Himalayan sea salt on Sept. 27.
For its first anniversary celebration Oct. 5, Miel will release Horchata Porter, French Toast Porter, “Good Grief” Peanut Butter and Chocolate Porter, Tres Leches Porter, Chocolate Rye Porter and Oktoberfest. If follows up with Belgian Wit with coriander and orange peel on Oct. 11.
Second Line Brewing (433 N. Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979) is reintroducing its Route 47 Red IPA, with hints of citrus, pine, caramel and dark sugar. The brewery is releasing a new version of Medley, a hybrid beer featuring sauvignon blanc grapes. Yeah U Ripe is a light, crisp Lachancea sour ale featuring guava and red currant. It was released in late July and a new batch is due in early October. In November, Second Line will re-release Sweet Reverence, an Imperial Stout with toasted coconut and cacao nibs from local maker Acalli Chocolate.
The Courtyard Brewery (1020 Erato St.) released Tourist Trap, a milkshake IPA dry hopped and treated with vanilla bean and coffee from Cherry Coffee Roasters. Blackcap Sunrise is a re-release of a brew with notes of black raspberries, vanilla and Courtyard’s house sour culture.
Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852) created Never Bitter (But slightly Petty) a 6.5% ABV juicy IPA and Hoppa Style DIPA, a double IPA with 8% ABV. Citralicious is the brewery’s Holy Roller IPA dry hopped with Citra wet hops from Yakima Valley, Washington. Urban South also makes an Oktoberfest-style Marzen beer.