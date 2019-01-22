Still feeling salty about that disastrous no-call in the New Orleans Saints game? There's a party for you.

On Feb. 3, Dat Dog on Magazine Street is hosting "Petty AF Super Bowl Sunday," aka the "Anti Super Bowl Party, a Celebration of Black and Gold Football."

Chef Amy Sins of Langlois is the organizer.

"There are no two ways about it: New Orleans was screwed!," Dat Dog says in the Facebook announcement. "We had an incredible team who played an incredible season, and we — the team, the fans, our city — deserved to go to the Super Bowl. But a missed DPI call can't erase the season we had! Super Bowl Sunday, we will celebrate the great season our boys in black and gold gave us, with an anti-Super Bowl party!"

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a showing of Super Bowl XLIV at 11:30 a.m., along with games and activities to include a dunk tank with a referee in it.

(Disclosure: Dat Dog's founder/CEO, Constantine Georges, is the brother of John Georges, who owns Gambit.)

Dat Dog isn't the only place feeling "petty af" about the NFC championship game. Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar, normally a hub for sports fans, posted a terse message on Facebook last night announcing it wouldn't be showing this year's Super Bowl:

"Tracey's will boycott Superbowl LIII. We will show reruns of 2010 Saints Superbowl. Yes, you can still catch the Puppybowl here.

"Working on crawfish too."