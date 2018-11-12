Mid-City and Treme
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com; @bayoubeergarden
Beer pub
The dog-friendly Mid-City beer garden offers an extensive list of draft beers along with standard bar fare including wings, wraps, burgers and fries. Tuesday is pub quiz night. It shares an outdoor courtyard with the Bayou Wine Garden, and the businesses, though separate, share a goal of creating a friendly environment in a neighborhood setting. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com; @bayouwinegarden
Wine bar
This rustic but elegant spot offers an extensive wine list and a creative cocktail menu, along with elevated appetizers, snacks, salads and entrees. It's a great place for a date, to unwind with co-workers after a long day or to meet up with friends and family. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
Sports bar
The neighborhood bar is popular for watching sports, and there are specials on buckets of iced domestic beers during games by local teams (Tulane University, Louisiana State University, New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans). Many imported and craft beers are available on draft. The Beach margarita combines Herradura or 1800 Silver tequila and Chambord. The kitchen serves hamburgers, grilled chicken, salads and more. Open daily. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Full restaurant menu.
Bullet's Sports Bar
2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., (504) 948-4003
Sports bar
The sports bar hosts Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs on Thursday, the Original Pinettes Brass Band Friday, a DJ on Saturday and rotating R&B bands on Sunday. The kitchen serves chicken, seafood, barbecue, jambalaya and more. Open daily.
The Evangeline Lounge
4501 Toulouse St., (504) 482-1677; www.facebook.com/evangelinelounge
Neighborhood bar
The neighborhood hangout offers wine, beer and cocktails in a comfortable, having-a-beer-at-a-friend's-house setting that stays open until 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The bar provides food during New Orleans Saints games, with free Jell-O shots after every Saints' touchdown. Popular drinks are Old Fashioneds and draft beers. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Felipe's Mexican Taqueria
6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 288-8226; 301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola
Restaurant Bar
The Mexican restaurant offers margaritas frozen and on the rocks, along with a "Made in LA" drink menu, which features cocktails made with local ingredients, including the Oryzing Sun made with gin, grapefruit, Campari, and jalapeno simple syrup. There's a full menu of Mexican dishes. Wednesday features margarita specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Finn McCool's Irish Pub
3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com; @finnmccoolspub
Neighborhood bar
The Irish pub draws sports fans with viewing parties for soccer matches and New Orleans Saints and Louisiana State University games. There's a large selection of beer on draft including Guinness, hot or frozen Irish coffee and pub grub including fish and chips, burgers, sandwiches and more. Open daily.
Homedale Inn
618 Homedale St., (504) 488-5519; www.thehomedaleinn.com
Neighborhood bar
All New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and Louisiana State University games are screened on multiple TVs at this dog-friendly, classic beer joint that's old school enough (established 1937) to still sport a Jax Beer sign. The wooden deck is smoker-friendly and also has a TV. Monday is steak night, Tuesday is dart night and Wednesday is trivia night. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Julius Kimbrough's Prime Example Jazz Club
1909 N. Broad St., (504) 701-9007; www.primeexamplejazz.com; @juliuskimbroug2
Music club
The purple walls and green fringe above the bar set a festive mood for sipping New Orleans cocktails including Sazeracs, Pimm's Cups and rum punches, as well as wine and beer. Food specialties include gumbo, yakamein, red beans and rice with sausage or chicken wings, steaks and po-boys. There's live music Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and there's a pool table. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com; @Mcycnola
Sports bar
A popular spot for athletes, especially kickball and baseball players, the club offers an ample list of local beers and has bar fare like wings, burgers, a hummus tray, veggie stir fry and more. There's a patio equipped with board games; inside you can play pool and darts and watch sports on 16 TVs. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour opening-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Pal's Lounge
949 N. Rendon St., (504) 488-7257; www.palslounge.com; @PalsLounge
Neighborhood bar
Pal's lives up to its name as a hangout for locals looking for friendly conversation, a round of air hockey or pinball, a jamming jukebox and cheap drinks. The signature Gingerita is a margarita that substitutes vodka for tequila, and the Alaskan Lowlife is a shot of Tullamore Dew and a Miller High Life. Food is available through rotating pop-ups. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Parkview Tavern
910 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-2680
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly bar has outdoor seating, a pool table, sports on TV and video poker. It's generally open noon-3 a.m. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Parkway Bakery and Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com; @parkwaypoorboys
Restaurant bar
The rustic bar in the front and the restaurant are bedecked with nostalgic signs and photos and are welcoming in a dog-friendly neighborhood hangout kind of way. There's patio seating and the menu includes a range of po-boys, gumbo, gravy cheese fries, barbecue debris cheese fries and more. Cold beer, wine and bloody marys are popular drink choices. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon.
Pearl Wine Co.
3700 Orleans Ave., Suite 1C, (504) 483-6314; www.pearlwineco.com; @pearlwineco
Wine bar
The cozy wine bar adjoins the wine and liquor shop in the American Can Company. The bar hosts live music on Thursdays and select Fridays and Saturdays. There are free wine tastings on Thursdays. Happy hour features $1 discounts on cocktails and glasses of wine. Cheese and charcuterie plates are available. Open daily. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. daily.
Ralph's on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com; @ralphsonthepark
Restaurant bar
Joe Krown entertains patrons with his piano playing during Sunday brunch and Tuesday-Thursday evenings. The bar, adjacent to the dining room, offers a menu of sweet potato hummus, cold shrimp dip, gumbo poutine, truffle fries and more. The popular Death in the Oaks is a mix of Champagne, pomegranate, cucumber, cane sugar and absinthe, and the Peristyle Punch is white rum, satsuma, pineapple and lime. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Rendon Inn's Dugout Sports Bar and Grill
4501 Eve St., (504) 218-7106; www.rendoninn.com; @rendoninnnola
Neighborhood bar
The dog-friendly bar has a pub-style atmosphere and a pool table, dart board and patio equipped with TVs screening sports daily from the Sunday Ticket. The kitchen serves bar fare such as boudin balls, meat pies, egg rolls and burgers. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Revel Cafe and Bar
133 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-6122; www.revelcafeandbar.com
Craft cocktails
Bartender and historian Chris McMillian and his wife Laura opened the dog-friendly bar with a long menu of cocktails as well as small plates and sandwiches. The cocktail menu includes classics and originals such as the Gin Basil Smash, made with Plymouth gin, fresh basil, muddled lemon and cane sugar served over crushed ice. There are a few tables outside. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. Tue.-Sat.
Second Line Brewing
433 N. Bernadotte St., (504) 248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com; @secondlinebrew
Beer pub
The family- and dog-friendly brewery has an outdoor beer garden, a dart board and sports on TV. It brews craft beers and disposes of its grain by-products in an eco-friendly way. Food trucks provide munchies. Popular brews include Saison Named Desire, brewed with orange zest and blood orange; and Batture Blonde Ale, made with kilned pale malts and European hops. Open Wed.-Mon. Food available.
Treo
3835 Tulane Ave., (504) 304-4878; www.treonola.com; @Treo-nola
Bar
The bar hosts writers' workshops and art gallery openings and has a pretty interior filled with art. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are common drink orders, and there's outdoor seating at the dog-friendly establishment. Clesi's catering operates the kitchen, which offers Cajun cheese boards, fried seafood, debris fries and more. Open Tue.-Sat. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Twelve Mile Limit
500 S. Telemachus St., (504) 488-8114; www.twelvemilelimit.com; @twelvemilelimit; @12milelimit
Craft cocktails
T. Cole Newton, who previously worked at Commander's Palace and Coquette, opened this cocktail dive following Hurricane Katrina in a location that had housed a series of bars since the 1920s. The kitchen, Smokin' Hot Butts, operated by former Coquette sous chef Chris Shortall, offers barbecue-based dishes and sides at dinner and weekend brunch. There's outdoor seating, a pool table, music by DJs and more, but the draw is cocktails such as the Balaton, a mix of Pimm's, Unicum plum liqueur, lemon and Abita. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com; @vesselnola
Craft cocktails
The bar is set against beautiful stained-glass windows in this converted church built in 1914. The comfortable space offers full dinner and Sunday brunch, and outdoor seating is available in a back courtyard. Old Fashioneds, Sazeracs and French 75s are popular cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Wit's Inn Bar & Pizza Kitchen
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
Restaurant bar
The neighborhood bar is a gathering place during sports events and after work and has gourmet 10-inch pizzas for $5 on Thursday. There are darts, video poker and outdoor seating. Popular drinks include Bahama Mama, Long Island iced tea, Monsoon and Witmakers. In addition to pizza, there are sandwiches, salads and appetizers, plus brunch Saturday and Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.