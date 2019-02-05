Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com
Fried Louisiana oyster salad is served over baby mizuna greens with avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and ravigote vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Couvant
317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Crepes a la Cart
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com
An S.B.T. crepe is filled with baby spinach, tomato and bacon. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Justine
225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com
Morrocan spiced short rib is served with fries and chermoula. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com
Fondue is made with Emmental cheese and served with baguette, vegetables or fruit. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Lilette
3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com
Roasted poulet breast is served with Brussels sprouts, balsamic-glazed onions and mushroom vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Luke
333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com
Buttermilk-battered fried quail is served with charred gypsy peppers and Tabasco honey. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com
Gnocchi are topped with roasted broccoli, mushrooms and cheddar Mornay sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
Cassoulet includes house-made Toulouse sausage, duck confit and Sichuan peppers. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$