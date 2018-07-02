Nico Krebill began an urban composting program three years ago at the now- shuttered Hollygrove Market & Farm. At Schmelly’s Dirt Farm (www.schmellys.com), Krebill employs graduates of local high school farm programs to collect compostable trash from restaurants and businesses to create healthy soil while reducing dependency on landfills. Krebill spoke with Gambit about how restaurants participate in the composting movement.

Gambit: How do restaurants use the program?

Krebill: With so many restaurants and food being such an integral part of New Orleans, we throw away a lot of food, and it just goes to the landfill.

Some restaurants work with farmers to do pickups, but the farmers are doing it on their schedule. The restaurants, meanwhile, have this rotting food trash. [We pick up the garbage] at whatever frequency the (restaurant) needs.

(We are) a minitrash collecting company. We don’t have a trash truck, so we just load the rolling trashcan onto a trailer and give (the restaurants) a clean one. We drive from restaurant to restaurant swapping cans, and then we drive to the site and put it into what’s called a “windrow,” where we mix the scraps with wood chips — about two parts wood chips to one part food scraps — so there’s a lot of what we call “cover” material. Once that windrow is formed with the day’s compost, we cap it with 6 inches to a foot of wood mulch, and then the whole pile is covered (with dirt) to keep away flies.

Within 24 hours, the center (the temperature) of the compost pile (rises to) 150 degrees. About two weeks later, you wouldn’t be able to tell what type of food was in there. These things have already been processed by the microorganisms.

We’ve been doing trade with farmers, where we trade land for giving them compost, and we’re building some machinery to screen and process bulk amounts of compost so that we’ll be able to sell in bulk and to garden supply centers.

3-course interview: Braithe Tidwell leads Brennan’s wine team Brennan's wine director Braithe Tidwell leads a mostly female team, curating a wine selection of more than 14,000 bottles. Tidwell began her c…

Gambit: How does the business model create jobs?

K: The business model has a lot of different components that are not just about composting. For me, the driving component is to see if we can create a green business that would generate jobs in the city and would affect foodways. I’m trying to focus on creating jobs for young people coming out of Grow Dat (Youth Farm), because the leadership skills and the agricultural development that come out of the educational development there is incredible, and it’s a perfect pairing.

Being able to actually make green jobs drives me most. It’s few and far between for people to find work in the city that is meaningful and makes them feel like they’re making a difference impacting the environment around them and the community.

I started it as small project at Hollygrove three years ago, and it’s grown slowly. I started on 500 square feet, and now I’ve got two main sites and I’m taking up about half an acre total. I’ve gone from five to 35 clients. It’s my first for-profit endeavor, and there has been a learning curve. As it grows, I hope to be able to hire more employees.

3-course interview: Shawn ‘Pepper’ Bowen, food lawyer As director of The Culinaria Center for Food Law, Policy and Culture, Shawn "Pepper" Bowen (www.pepperbowen.com) recently launched her podcast…

Gambit: What’s the future of composting for New Orleans?

K: The first thing is reducing the amount of waste that’s going into a landfill. By creating composting systems, we’re going back to something that is regenerative and sustainable. (It) will feed people’s food gardens and urban farms that will in turn create fresh food for the city. Soil is really the foundation to growing food and creating a sustainable food system.

(We’re) reducing waste in the landfill, educating the public about not putting compost in the trash, and (showing them) how that will help reduce trash [dumps] and the trucking of waste around the city. Also, being involved in community gardens and local agricultural programs just brings people together and forms community in a positive way.