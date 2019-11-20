The owners of Restaurant des Familles in Marrero are about to launch a new eatery at 898 Baronne St. in the Warehouse District. Nola Caye will serve “inspired Caribbean cuisine,” melding island flavors with local touches.
Co-owners and spouses Bryan and Brooke Zar have extensive careers in hospitality. They spent six years working in management with the Houston’s restaurant organization in nine cities before returning to New Orleans, Bryan’s hometown, in 2008. In 2009, the couple purchased Restaurant des Familles from its former owner and have spent the last decade modernizing it, transforming it into a spot for locals as well as tourists seeking nearby airboat and swamp excursions.
The new restaurant’s general manager is David Stassi, who also worked at Houston’s.
The Zars had originally planned to open their second restaurant on the West Bank, closer to their home, but the developer of the Baronne Street space had held a party for his daughter at Restaurant des Familles and knew the Zars were looking for a location. He got them excited about the location.
“We feel like we’re coming into this area at the right time,” Bryan says.
The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the hotel Domio, which allows guests to take advantage of valet parking. The restaurant will seat 80 in the dining room and have additional bar and sidewalk seating. The Zars began construction on the restaurant space over the summer and hope to open by mid-December.
While Restaurant des Familles’ menu is built around traditional Cajun and Creole cuisine, rich sauces and fried food, Nola Caye will offer lighter fare, including fish and entree salads, and steaks. The Zars were inspired by restaurants like Marmalade in San Juan but credit culinary influences beyond the Caribbean, including Hawaii, Mexico, South America and Asia.
“We have been developing recipes for years to pay homage to those restaurants we really enjoyed,” Bryan says.
The menu features starters ($8 to $16) such as coconut shrimp, ahi tuna ceviche and jalapeno queso dip. Diners can choose from several taco options (Baja fish and Caribbean pork) or sandwiches like a Cuban and a lobster roll. For entrees ($15 to $33), there is Jamaican beef stew and grilled mahi-mahi with chimichurri sauce and black bean-mango salsa.
At the bar, Nola Caye’s featured drink will be the “climate change” cocktail, a hibiscus margarita chilled by an ice ball of frozen chili water.
“The longer you wait, the hotter it gets,” Brooke says.
Nola Caye will serve lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour featuring drink specials and bar snacks will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.