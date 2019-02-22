Earlier this month, a restaurant in Denham Springs made news when it started a “Pay it Forward,” campaign where diners can purchase meals for other guests in advance. Those in need could walk into Papi’s Mexican Cuisine where they were greeted by a wall covered in pre-paid meal tickets and a message inviting them to pick one, no questions asked.
Now a local restaurant inspired by the story and wanting to promote similar acts of kindness is doing the same thing. Catalino’s (7724 Maple St., 504-518-6735) invites patrons to purchase a meal ticket in advance for someone else.
“We would also like everyone, regardless of economical status, to have the opportunity to try what they choose to,” owner Addie Vasquez wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We saw what Papi's was doing and truly admire them," she said. "That's a shining example of southern hospitality and what makes us stand out!”
Diners who purchase any meal for someone in advance will receive 10 percent off their bill. The restaurant hangs the tickets on a board with a message reading, “We Believe in Acts of Kindness, and You Can Too.” Those in need can pick from the tickets and redeem them at the counter with no questions asked.
Since starting the campaign, Vasquez says they have had multiple people purchase meals for others.
"Unless we get so many tickets that we don't know what to do with them, it will be something we always accept... because we want to make sure our diners know they are appreciated for participating.”
At this time, the restaurant only takes Pay it Forward contributions in person.