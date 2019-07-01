Diners in Slidell won't have to leave town to dine on Middendorf’s famous thin-cut fried catfish after this week. The restaurant opens a new location (1951 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, 985-771-7777) July 4, the 85th anniversary of the original location opening in Manchac.

“We’re proud to still be using the same recipe that Josie Middendorf introduced back in 1934,” Middendorf’s co-owner Karen Pfeifer says.

The new location will have the same ambience as the original, Pfeifer says, with a family-friendly interior made with natural woods, colorful nautical motifs and playful murals. There’s also outdoor seating on an open-air porch overlooking a children’s play area with sand, fountains, tiki huts and palm trees.

Many of the inside details, including table and bar tops, paneling, a hostess stand and door frames, were made by hand, co-owner Horst Pfeifer said in a release. The bar, which is 42 feet long and has a cypress top, will serve beer and wine on tap.

The Slidell Middendorf’s will offer the same menu as the Manchac restaurant. It will be open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

The husband-wife team of Louis and Josie Middendorf originally opened Middendorf’s in Manchac on July 4, 1934, using Josie’s recipes for fried catfish and other menu items. The Pfeifers bought the restaurant in 2007, making some improvements on the building but keeping the restaurant’s menu intact.