Chef Dominique Macquet blends French and Creole influences at his new restaurant in Uptown.
Bordeaux (4734 Magazine St., 504-273-5747), which opened during Carnival, sits at the corner of Magazine and Bordeaux streets and features an outdoor dining space anchored by an oyster bar and a custom-built rotisserie.
On the opening lmenu, rotisserie-cooked pheasant is served with gnocchi, sauteed squash and jus “naturale,” and other entrees run the gamut from a grilled venison flank steak served with potato gratin to flash-seared bluefin tuna atop pappardelle pasta with caramelized cauliflower, kaffir lime and oven-dried tomato aioli.
Starters include sauteed sweetbreads with a thyme potato puree, arugula and chimichurri; beef tartare with ginger, soy and grapeseed oil; and a prosciutto flatbread topped with melted cheese and truffle oil.
Desserts are as French as they come: crepe Suzette, crème brulee and chocolate mousse.
The restaurant marks a return to the dining scene for Macquet, whose last venture was running the uptown bistro Saveur, which closed in 2016. He helmed Dominique’s at the Maison Dupuy Hotel in the French Quarter before moving on to Dominique’s on Magazine, which opened in the building that now houses Apolline and later moved to the space now occupied by Shaya.
For his latest project, Macquet teamed up with restaurateur and sommelier Bruno Rizzo, who together with his brother Dominique operated the uptown French bakery La Boulangerie, which is now owned by the Link Restaurant Group. Rizzo will run the restaurant’s wine program, and bar manager Lynn Burgett is overseeing the bar’s cocktails.
Bordeaux serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.